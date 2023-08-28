Cork woman honoured for bringing hope into the lives of countless Indian children

HOPE Foundation founder Maureen Forrest is the August Cork Person of the Month.

Maureen Forrest, founder of the Hope Foundation receiving her August Cork Person of the Month award. Also pictured are (L-R):- George Duggan, Cork Crystal; Eoghan Hedderman, Metropole Hotel; Anthony O’Donovan, Masterkabin; Clara O’Mahoney, AM O’Sullivan PR and Manus O’Callaghan, awards organiser.

THE CORK woman who founded a charity that has brought hope to countless children living in grinding poverty in the Indian city of Kolkata has been honoured with one her home county’s most prestigious accolades.

Maureen Forrest from Mogeely in East Cork, founder of the Hope Foundation, has become the latest recipient of the Cork Person of the Month award.

Nicknamed ‘The City of Joy’ Kolkata (formerly Calcutta), the capital of India’s West Bengal state, is a pulsating and colourful city with a population roughly equivalent to that of Ireland and arriving there, westerners are often shell-shocked by its vibrant sights and sounds.

Despite the appalling poverty that also exists throughout the city, visitors are also struck by the fact that people live up to that nickname – with their infectious happiness belying the fact that many of them are among the poorest people in the world.

The extreme poverty Maureen Forrest witnessed during a visit to the city in 1999 inspired her to set up the Hope Foundation, a charity dedicated to the protection and educationsof the slum and street children living there.

However, her remarkable humanitarian journey began in 1980 after she witnessed at first hand the horrific suffering of victims of the civil war in Mozambique while working with the Irish NGO GOAL, later working as a volunteer at a centre for refugee children in war-torn Somalia.

She said that one of the harrowing experiences that has inspired her work was having a baby die in her arms for no other reason than not having a bottle to feed the child.

During the 1990s she worked in Rwanda following the horrific genocide, working on the ground to help save lives and rebuild shattered communities and praying beside the grim sight of mass graves.

Following these experiences Mrs Forrest decided to make a life-long commitment to the poor and marginalised of our world.

She said that meeting Mother Theresa brought her attention, where she was “truly moved” by the poverty she witnessed in Kolkata.

“I could not ignore what I saw, little children alone on the streets, suffering abuse, neglect, violence and hunger, I felt compelled into action and decided to start The HOPE Foundation to fund the set-up of a protection home for abused girls,” said Mrs Forrest.

The experience of witnessing the very worst of human suffering from the mass graves in Rwanda, to the harrowing daily reality of life for the street children in Kolkata, led Maureen to believe that those living in abject poverty should be ‘loved and respected and embraced as individuals’.

The HOPE Foundation’s mission is to improve the lives of the most marginalised street and slum children, ensuring their basic rights and enhancing their dignity of life, through protection, health, education and economic development in a sustainable life cycle approach.

The initial goal was to run a residential childcare centre for 25 street children and raise €25,000 a year to run the centre.

Today the runs 60 projects including 10 residential childcare centres, a hospital, a life skills training centre and a restaurant.

Over the years, the Hope Foundation has developed strong bonds with numerous schools across Cork, facilitating thousands of schoolchildren to travel to India volunteering with the charity.

While the voluntary work done by Cork students helps the people of Kolkata, Mrs Forrest believes that believes that it also helps Cork by ‘ensuring our young people are aware of the positive social impact of volunteering’.

Speaking about The HOPE Foundation, Mrs Forrest said she has never regarded it as being simply a charity.

“It is organisation that invests in the sustainability of human life, affording people with necessary skills and an opportunity to become self-sufficient. Today a quarter of a million street children try to survive in Kolkata against all odds, in squalor, shifting through mountains of refuse in rubbish dumps in order to survive,” said Mrs Forrest.

“ We cannot forget them, even during our own difficult times, as Ralph Emerson put it, ‘to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived, this is to have succeeded’”, she added.

Cork Person of the Month/Year Awards organiser, Mallow native Manus O’Callaghan, said that although Maureen Forrest has recently stepped back after 24-years from -day-to-day foundations operations, she continues work with the organisation and Founding President.

“Maureen has spent decades working to better the lives of some of the most impoverished children in India. She is an inspiration to the people of Cork and a shining example of what it means to be a global citizen,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

Maureen Forrest’s name will now forward, along with the other Cork Person(s) of the Month selected this year, for possible selection as the 2023 Cork Person of the Year at a gala awards lunch to be held at Cork’s Metropole Hotel on January 26 next.