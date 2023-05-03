Cork woman editor of Glamour Samantha Barry leads the Irish charge at glitzy Met Gala

Samantha Barry at the 2023 Met Gala night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The event celebrated controversial fashion designer Kurt Lagerfeld. The photo is from Samantha Barry's Instagram account, @sambarry

Samantha Barry attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

The glamour dial was up to 90 last night when Cork’s Samantha Barry, a native of Ballincollig and the editor of Glamour magazine, led the Irish charge on the red carpet for one of the year’s top style events, the Met Gala in New York.

On her Instagram account, the Cork woman thanked the team of stylists who had helped her put the look together for her grand entrance to what is regarded as the most photographed fashion event of the year in Manhattan.

"I couldn’t be more in love with my #metgala red carpet look and the team that put it all together. So honored and humbled to be included in such an iconic night,” she wrote. “@andrewgelwicks for his brilliant styling and putting in @elizabethkennedynewyork with @louboutinworld shoes, @mindimondny @betteridge1897 rings/ bracelet, earrings from @maisonspoiled, necklace @mindimondny, and my stunning clutch from @emmkuony. “@charlottetilbury @michellecsbeauty for my stunning glam and @helenreavey @actandacre for a hairstyle that is to die for and @finesseyourclaws for the best Karl inspired nails.

“And @moneeeeekk for making it all run like clockwork.”

The burgundy floor length gown was designed by Elizabeth Kennedy and this was matched with Louboutin shoes, an Art-Deco style diamond bracelet and double rope pearl necklace. The entire outfit probably cost a million or more dollars – and it looked like every cent was spent.

The event at the Metropolitian Gallery of Art was not without controversy as it celebrated Kurt Lagerfeld – A Line of Beauty. The designer, who died in 2019, was embroiled in a number of controversies including his views on weight, his opposition to the #MeToo movement, which exposed the sexual abuse by powerful people of young aspiring stars. He was also embroiled in controversy when he used a verse of the Qu’ran in a Spring collection in 1994 for Chanel. He later apologised, saying that he had used it by mistake, thinking it was a love poem.