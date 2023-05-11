Cork v Limerick hurling clash could be next to go behind GAAGO paywall

A mouth-watering clash between Cork and All-Ireland champions Limerick on May 28, is the next Munster Hurling Championship tie which Rebel County fans might miss out on as it’s listed as a match that could be broadcast on GAAGO.

The storm which followed the streaming of the Cork v Tipperary classic in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday evening has prompted an outpouring of criticism of the paywall protected streaming service owned jointly by RTÉ and the GAA.

Former Cork hurling great Dónal Óg Cusack led the charge with an accusation that exciting hurling ties in the Munster Championship were being screened on GAAGO in order to entice people to subscribe to the €79 per year service. People can also purchase individual games for €12.

Meanwhile, members of Cork County Council unanimously voted to send a letter to RTÉ to condemn the decision to broadcast Saturday’s game behind a paywall while Tánaiste and GAA fan Mícheál Martin has said hurling and football championship games should be free to air.