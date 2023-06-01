Cork university gets top marks in global sustainability ranking

UCC has secured top 100 ranking in a global table which ranks the performance of 1,591 universuties on their performance in relation to achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

A campaign to reduce the use of plastic cups and bottles as well as acclaimed research on countering world hunger has led to a global Top 100 ranking for University College Cork in a prestigious global ranking table of third level education institutions internationally.

The Cork university has achieved the ranking of 58th out of 1,591 universities across the globe in the Times Higher Education table which assesses the performance of universities according to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

According to Times Higher Education, UCC is delivering impact for society across the board from the economy to the environment, to social equity. UCC ranks within the top 20 in two of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals considered by the rankings, placing sixth in the Zero Hunger SDG ranking and 15th in Clean Water and Sanitation.

Scoring on the Zero Hunger SDG is based on considerations such as the university’s research on hunger and it practices around Campus Food Waste.

UCC President Prof. John O’Halloran welcomed UCC’s improved showing in the rankings.

“It is incumbent on universities to continue to lead and inspire action towards the creation of a better future for our people and planet.

"UCC has done much work in this area and we have more to do,” Professor O’Halloran acknowledged. “It is our students and staff who deserve recognition as it is our community who have embraced how we ensure our research, learning and teaching and practices help create a brighter future.”

In January this year UCC’s became a single use plastic-free campus, eliminating all single-use plastic in its operations throughout on-campus dining, shops and vending machines. 287,500 fewer cups and 12,250 fewer plastic bottles have been used from January to April this year compared to the same period in 2022.

Meeting sustainability and climate action goals is one of the five key pillars in UCC’s recently announced Strategic Plan for the next five years. Under the plan a new dedicated Office of Sustainability and Climate Action has been created, tasked to deliver on sector leading environmental targets while also ensuring that learning, teaching, research, and operations lead and inspire the transition to a more sustainable future.