Cork town mourns athletics legend Pat O’Shea

Millstreet Athletic great Fr Paddy O'Byrne pictured at his Golden Jubilee Celebrations in 2010 in the presence of Millstreet Athletic colleagues, front row: Brendan Kelleher, T J O'Connell, John D Neenan, Willie Neenan; back row: John Barry, Pat O'Shea, Maurice O'Donoughue, Michael O'Callaghan, Paddy Golden and Tom Meaney. Picture John Tarrant

The passing of Millstreet native Pat O’Shea occasioned regret during the past week as locals recalled how the sportsman became an iconic figure in athletics.

A terrific ambassador for Millstreet Athletic Club, Pat specialised in the high jump, one of the most difficult disciplines to prepare for, and he became a household name right across the country at sport meetings and national championships during the 1960s.

An outstanding athlete with record breaking achievements, Pat became All Ireland high jump champion on seven occasions in addition to adding an All Ireland title at triple jump.

Following a terrific career in athletics, Pat was highly regarded as a greyhound trainer, winning numerous races at various tracks.

Millstreet AC acknowledged the passing of a dear friend who enjoyed numerous All-Ireland, Munster and County medals.

“Representing Millstreet AC from 1959-1968, Pat was the king of the high jump, winning All-Ireland titles, clearing heights of up to six feet and four inches. Pat wiped the board at county and Munster Championships, he also won an All- Ireland medal in 1961 for the triple jump, a true champion”, said the club in a statement.

Sympathy is extended to the O’Shea family on their loss.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh an anam dilís.