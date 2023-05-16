Cork to get new Garda divisional HQ as funding secured for long-awaited Macroom station

Work to finally start next year on the project, which was granted planning permission in 2021

The sheds at the site on the Gurteenroe site, adjacent to the new fire station in Macroom, will be torn down to make way for the new Garda divisional HQ.

THERE was finally white smoke this week in the long-running saga over the planned new Garda station in Macroom, which the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar recently had conceded was “urgently” needed.

On Tuesday it was announced that exchequer funding has been sanctioned for the new station, which will serve as the new Garda divisional HQ for Cork County following the amalgamation of the Cork North and Cork West divisions.

The campaign to get a new Garda station for the town to replace the existing outdated station has rumbled on for years, with planning permission finally granted for the facility back in 2021.

However, construction was delayed as it was rolled into a Public Private partnership (PPP) along with the planned new Garda station in Clonmel and the family court complex at Dublin’s Hammond Lane.

Speaking in the Dáil recently in response to a call from Cork North-West Fianna Fail TD Aindrias Moynihan to speed up the Macroom project, the Taoiseach admitted that the PPP avenue “may have been a good idea at the time, but it has clearly not worked out”,

He said that officials were working to decouple the trio of projects, which would allow both the Macroom and Clonmel stations to proceed to construction “within months”.

On Tuesday the Minister for Justice, Simon Harris TD, announced the two stations had been decoupled from the Justice PPP and would now be funded directly through the exchequer.

Minister Harris said the development would expedite the construction of the Macroom and Clonmel stations, with work set to get underway on them next year.

Welcoming the announcement OPW minister Patrick O’Donovan said his department will now move forward with the appointment of a team to complete the designs for the stations and the preparation of tender documents.

“Tender issue is expected in Q4 2023/Q1 2024, with works to commence on site in 2024,” said Minister O’Donovan.

Located on a 1.6 acre site adjacent to the new fire station on the Gurteenroe Road, the new 4,338 sq ft Macroom divisional Garda HQ will be comprised of a building rising to four storeys, incorporating a public office, staff offices, conference facilities, custody suites and ancillary spaces.

The announcement that funding has finally been allocated to the new station has been warmly welcomed by local politicians, who have been at the forefront of the long-running campaign to get the project over the line.

Cork North-West Fine Gael TD Michael Creed said the development was “excellent news” for the mid-Cork region.

“I have been working hard to bring the Macroom project to fruition ever since it was granted planning permission and am delighted to hear this announcement at last,” said Deputy Creed.

“This is excellent news for mid-Cork. The new station will greatly enhance the facilities available for law enforcement in the region, as well as providing an up-to-the-minute divisional headquarters,” he added.

Deputy Aindrias Moynihan said he too was delighted to hear the Macroom station had finally been given the go-ahead to proceed.

“I’ve raised this matter on numerous occasions in an effort to progress the project, most recently in the Dáil last month when I urged the Taoiseach to prioritise the development of the site without delay,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“While a new policing model has been rolled out across the country and is now being rolled out in Cork, a very obvious part of that model was missing for Cork because the Macroom site was not being advanced. Thankfully that is set to change due to the provision of exchequer funding, which will speed up construction of this important project” he added.

Macroom-based Cork County Councillor Ted Lucey (FG) said the new Garda station would be a “huge plus” for Macroom town and the surrounding area.

“This really is tremendous news. The campaign for the station has been going on for many years, with many twists and turns along the way,” said Cllr Lucey.

“There will be between 70-80 office personnel working in the station in addition to the Garda members, so it will be a huge plus for Macroom on many fronts. Moreover, it will be good for Gardaí already station here as the facilities they have had for years have not been up to standard, making it a very real struggle to carry out their duties,” he added.