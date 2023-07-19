Cork teenager Kate Murphy gets rousing send-off ahead of European Youth Olympic Festival

Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club giving Kate Murphy a send off on representing Ireland at the Youth Olympics in Slovenia. Picture John Tarrant

Kate Murphy receives a rousing reception by Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club at a farewell party to mark her selection for the European Youth Olympics. Picture John Tarrant

Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club gave a rousing farewell to talented Knocknagree cyclist Kate Murphy on her selection to represent Ireland at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Maribor, Slovenia, next week.

Some 42 teenage hopefuls will wear the Irish kit at the Youth Olympics which is Europe’s largest multi-discipline event for young athletes between the ages of 14 and 17 and is a vital step for Team Ireland athletes on the Olympic pathway. This year’s event will see 48 countries across Europe participate in the event, with approximately 3,600 athletes competing.

Members of the flourishing Sliabh Luachra Club are duly delighted at Kate’s call up to to represent her country and at a special gathering at the club base in Knocknagree’s Star Trax, Club Chairman Anthony Tancred extended best wishes.

“Its a huge honour to represent your country at this prestigious event, best of luck to Kate and the Irish team. Kate just missed out for the last Youth Olympics by a single point, she flicked the switch in her determination to succeed and made it a goal for 2023,” said Anthony.

“A proud achievement, Kate is a role model for others to follow,” he added.

Six cyclists will represent Ireland in cycling events, including the female and male road race, time trial and mountain bike events. Joining Kate are Aliyah Rafferty (Tyrone), Conor Murphy (Louth), David Gaffney (Waterford), Greta Lawless (Dublin) and Phillip O’Connor (Galway).

“I’m thrilled to gain selection for Slovenia, gaining a place on the Irish team came from trials hosted at the two-day Rás na nÓg in Meath and Kanturk. That worked out really well and it’s great to follow my brother Ben who participated in the 2019 Youth Olympics”, said 2023 Junior Certificate student Kate.

The Irish team departs Dublin this weekend before competitive action starts on Tuesday next.