Cork TD welcomes water connection relief for one off rural homes

Rural one off houses are to be exempted from charges for connection to the water supply for a year.

A Cork TD has welcomed confirmation from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien that one off homes in rural Ireland would be exempt from water connection charges until April of next year.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Michael Moynihan said that access to good quality homes was a core principle of his party.

"In April of this year, the Government approved additional measures under the Housing for All Action Plan to incentivise the activation of increased housing supply and assist the achievement of the housing delivery targets set in Housing for All, while also addressing cost and viability issues faced by the construction sector,” said Deputy Moynihan.

"These measures included the introduction of temporary time-limited arrangements for the waiving of local authority “section 48” development contributions, and the refunding of Uisce Éireann water and wastewater connection charges."

The new schemes apply for 1 year to all permitted residential development that commences on site between 25 April 2023 (the date of the Government Decision approving the measure) and April 21 2024, and is completed not later than December 31 2025.

“This end date is to facilitate large schemes to be speedily brought forward and progressed, while also incentivising their completion as quickly as possible within a reasonable timeframe and delivering urgent housing supply.In

line with the Government decision, the arrangements cannot be applied retrospectively in respect of housing development that had already commenced on site prior to April 25 this year.