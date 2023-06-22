Cork TD welcomes additional relief for wheelchair accessible vehicles

The new reliefs apply to vehicles bought on or after August 1, 2022.

Additional reliefs for wheelchair accessible vehicles under the Disabled Drivers and Disabled Passengers Scheme introduced by Finance Minister Michael McGrath have been welcomed by Cork North West TD and Oireachtas Disability Committee chairman Michael Moynihan.

The new reliefs provide up to €48,000 for disabled drivers and €32,000 for disabled passengers. This will be applicable to those who have borne or paid VAT, VRT or residual VRT on or after August 1 2022.

After consultation with the Irish Wheelchair Association and the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland, a small number of disabled drivers and disabled passengers with similar requirements for in-vehicle wheelchair accessibility was identified.

On that basis and in line with international evidence, the Minister has introduced this fourth category of relief under the scheme.

Deputy Moynihan said the new reliefs and regulations would provide ‘much needed assistance for people who have very significant and costly adaptation needs for wheelchair accessible vehicles’.

"While the changes today are to be welcomed, my party colleagues and I in Fianna Fáil recognisie that we must do more to provide better transport and mobility support options for people with disabilities.

"Mobility is something we all can take for granted but for people with disabilities they do not have this luxur,” said Deputy Moynihan.

"It is vital we provide the support for people with disabilities and enable them to live independent lives."