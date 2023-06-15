Cork TD Seán Sherlock to urge county council to buy and re-purpose derelict former Mallow hotel

Minister’s comments give TD ‘some grounds for hope’ that eyesore in the heart of the town can finally be redeveloped.

THE future of the eyesore in the heart of Mallow that was once the thriving Central Hotel has once again come under the spotlight, with a Government Minister saying Cork County Council could look at the possibility of buying the site and putting it to community use.

Last August it emerged that plans were being drawn up to redevelop the landmark town centre building, which has lain idle since its doors closed in 2007, following confirmation that it had been purchased by a local property developer for an undisclosed sum.

However, a firm set of plans have yet to be formally proposed for the site, much to the frustration of many local public representatives.

Earlier this Cork County Councillor Gearóid Murphy called on the local authority to issue a Compulsory Purchase order (CPO) for the site given the lack of progress in its redevelopment.

In April Cllr James Kennedy (Lab) said it was time the owner revealed their long-term plan for the site.

“While we had been given an assurance that the project is going ahead, it is now time for the owner to step up to the plate. The people of Mallow deserve for the owner to put their cards on the table and reveal their intentions,” said Cllr Kennedy.

Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock recently raised the issue in a Dáil debate about the Government’s five-year ‘Our Rural Future’ development plan, asking if it would be possible for local authorities to buy and re-purpose derelict buildings under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

“In my own constituency and specifically my hometown of Mallow, we have a hotel which has lain derelict for many years, the former Central Hotel. It was a hub of activity but has sadly gone to rack and ruin,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The question that arises in my mind is whether there would be scope, if the conditions were right, for the local authority to purchase a property of that type under the scheme. Would there be such scope for a local authority to purchase a hotel to turn it around and perhaps provide community gain or local accommodation?”

In response Minister Humphreys said the building acquisition measure element of the scheme had proven very popular generating positive feedback from local authorities and communities.

“Deputy Sherlock mentioned the Central Hotel in Mallow. This is the sort of thing we are targeting. We are trying to look at old buildings that have gone past their use and re-purpose them for 21st century use. For example, we have had many banks and old primary schools, shops and Garda stations,” said Minister Humphreys.

One example she cited was a former hotel in the Roscommon town of Boyle that had lain vacant for years and was acquired by the local authority, with her department providing funding for it to be converted into a library and community hub.

“The Deputy should talk to the local authority about the Central Hotel in Mallow, and it should look at that property. There is no reason why it cannot put in an application. It is certainly the type of project we want to see funded,” said Minister Humphreys.

Deputy Sherlock said the fact that Minister Humphreys had quoted the Boyle example “gives me some grounds for hope” for derelict buildings such as the Central Hotel that are in private ownership.

He said there “does not appear to be any clear intent by the owner or owners of the property as to what their intentions are for the property.”

“The local authority (Cork County Council) and the taxpayers have spent a fortune on the upkeep of what is a derelict building in terms of safety measures and various fires that have broken out. It has cost the taxpayer quite a significant amount through the years,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“I take some solace from the Minister’s response in that there is a precedent for the acquisition by a local authority of a hotel and that perhaps the same idea could be brought to bear (in Mallow). I certainly will approach the local authority on that basis,” he added.