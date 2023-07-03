Cork TD Seán Sherlock - ‘Green party wagging the Government dog’ on Mallow Relief Road

‘It is utterly deplorable that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have allowed this to happen’.

A key priority for the proposed Mallow Relief Road is to ease the chronic traffic congestion that has blighted the North Cork town in recent years.

A CORK TD has launched a stinging broadside at the Government over the controversial decision to pull the funding needed to bring the proposed Mallow Relief Road through to the planning stage this year.

Mallow-based Labour TD Seán Sherlock has pulled no punches in his assessment of where he believes the blame lies for the funding shortfall, saying “the Green tail is wagging the Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael dog in Government.”

It had been hoped that funding of €1.2 million would be allocated to the project this year to bring in through to the planning stage.

In early February, responding to a Daíl question posed by Deputy Sherlock to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirmed approval had been granted to move forward with the design and environmental evaluation phase of the multi-million project.

“Following this, the statutory planning process will be undertaken and Cork County Council anticipates that the (planning) application to An Bord Pleanála will be made in the fourth quarter of 2023,” read the reply.

However, any optimism surrounding the project was severely dented within a fortnight after it emerged just €100,000 has been allocated to the project for the current year, with TII saying the funding would “meet current project commitments.”

The development was greeted with undisguised anger by many local groups and individuals, including Deputy Sherlock who bluntly commented “if I did not know better, I would swear the Government is trying to kill the project.”

While it had been hoped that the funding allocation for this year would be reassessed, no additional monies for the long-awaited project have yet been forthcoming.

Speaking this week Deputy Sherlock called on Government representatives at both national and local level to increase the pressure on Government to release the funding needed to bring the badly-needed project through to planning and construction.

“Media reports suggest that Government TDs are complaining that the Minister for Transport is stopping road project like the Mallow Relief Road from proceeding. Rather than complain to the media, it would be useful for Government reps to leverage their influence with senior Ministers to release the funds needed to allow the Mallow project to proceed,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The money is there, especially for capital projects,” he added.

Deputy Sherlock said that is now becoming “something of a cliché at this stage” for some public representatives to lay the blame for the funding shortfall squarely at the feet of the Green Party and Minister Ryan.

“Yes he is the Minister, but there are three parties in Government. It is utterly deplorable that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have allowed this situation to happen at such a critical time given the momentum that had been built up behind this crucially important project for Mallow and indeed the wider North Cork area,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said he yet to be told why the Government pulled the funding and why, in the meantime, Government representatives have not secured a reversal of the decision.

“We need to get this project back on track. With this in mind, I am again calling for the funding for this year to be reappraised upwards to a level that will allow the Mallow Road to go to planning as soon as possible,” he added.