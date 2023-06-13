Cork TD Seán Sherlock calls for landbanks at former Mallow sugar factory to be brought back under State ownership

Deputy Sherlock said the landbanks at Newberry would be perfectly suited to green energy production, through initiatives such as the development of solar farms.

A NORTH Cork TD has said he believed lands at the former sugar factory in Mallow should return to State ownership and be converted into a multi-use industrial and residential hub.

Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock has called on the Government to fund a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) for the two tranches of land at the former Newberry plant, which were put up for sale this week by owners Greencore with a guide price of €2.2 million, so that they could revert back to State ownership.

“For decades the Irish Sugar site was owned by the State. Now that it has gone up for sale, I would like to see it revert back to State ownership and an industrial policy created and put in around the site that could potentially create hundreds of new local jobs,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said the two parcels of land, which combined equate to more than 145 acres, would be ideally suited to green energy production such as a solar farm.

Data has shown that Ireland is among the highest producers of greenhouse gases in the EU per capita, with the EPA revealing that total emissions increased by 4.7% in 2021.

This in spite of the Government’s pledge to cut emissions by 4.8% between 2021 and 2025, part of achieving a larger target of reducing emissions by 51% by 2030. The EPA has said it does not believe Ireland will be anywhere near that target by the 2030 deadline.

Deputy Sherlock said that if Greencore are serious about selling the land, they have a moral obligation to ensure that corporate social responsibility is adhered to and that whoever buys the land does so for environmental and social good.

“The jobs of the future are going to be around green energy production and this site would be perfectly suited to feed into that. The proper and sustainable development of the site through State agencies would be of great assistance in helping to reach Ireland’s emission targets,” said Deputy Sherlock.

He said that given the prime location of the site the “very real benefits” its development by the State could reap for Mallow, the wider North Cork area and the country in terms of job creation and addressing climate change were immense.

“In real terms the guide price of €2.2 million being asked for the landbanks would be a small price to pay terms of the long-term benefits of bringing them back into State ownership,” said Deputy Sherlock.

“The creation of sustainable jobs on this site by State agencies, and if possible some residential developments, must be something that is given very serious consideration,” he added.