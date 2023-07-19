Cork TD says HSE must appreciate level of anger caused by SouthDoc concerns

CORK East TD Seán Sherlock has said that the HSE needs to gauge the anger being felt in Fermoy and its hinterland over the lack of clarity surrounding the future of the after hours medical service in the town.

The Labour Party TD was speaking after he organised a public meeting on the issue in the town on Monday evening as concerns mounted over the future of the ‘red-eye’ service.

“I hope that SouthDoc has gauged the level of anger felt by the public at the proposed loss of red eye GP cover for Fermoy and Mitchelstown.

“This is not something that we as local politicians are going to take lying down,” he said.

“The utter contempt with which staff are being treated makes a mockery of any industrial relations process. We want this decision reversed.

“People who are served by the SouthDoc cell in Mitchelstown and Fermoy want their red eye and out of hours service retained. Anything short of that will not be accepted.

“This decision will have untold consequences for services offered by other cells in places like Mallow and Midleton. This hasn’t been thought through.

“From an industrial relations point of view I question the legality of this decision because there was no proper consultation with workers.

“I have questions about the Service Level Agreement between the HSE and SouthDoc and whether that SLA is being managed appropriately.

“We need clear and unambiguous language from Southdoc and the HSE that this decision is being reversed.”

A protest march is being planned in Fermoy on Friday.