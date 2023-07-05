Cork TD Pat Buckley calls for ban on corporations dumping unused non-food goods

Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley said the practice of dumping new and unused goods was damaging the environment and “putting profit over planet.”

A CORK TD has called on the Government to “stand up” to large corporations and take immediate action to stop them deliberately dumping unsold and unused non-food items.

Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley has called on Environment Minister Eamon Ryan to introduce legislation banning the practice, which he said is damaging the environment and “putting profit over planet.”

The issue will be discussed in a bill being placed before the Seanad this week by Sinn Féin’s Climate action spokesperson Senator Lynn Boylan, who will call on the Government to follow the lead of other European countries that have introduced laws banning the dumping of unused electronic items, clothes, school equipment, leisure products and furniture.

While there is no specific data on the scale of the issue in Ireland, Senator Boylan said exposés in other European countries have highlighted the serious nature of the problem.

She said that in the UK one company alone was dumping up to 130,000 unused items per week.

Speaking ahead of the debate Deputy Buckley said the Government must act swiftly to ensure Ireland does not become a dumping ground for unused goods.

“We are calling for an immediate ban on the dumping of new goods by large corporations. In addition to perpetuating waste and exacerbating environmental degradation, the practice deepens social inequalities,” said Deputy Buckley.

“In the fashion and electronics and electronics industries especially, we see countless perfectly usable products being needlessly destroyed simply to maximise profit. With the proliferation of online shopping, this problem has reached alarming levels. Returned items, often in pristine condition, are recklessly discarded instead of being resold,” he added.

Deputy Buckley pointed out that some luxury brands have even been documented destroying goods in order maintain exclusivity rather than see them be resold in charity shops.

He said the legislation being proposed by Sinn Féin would both ban the practice of dumping unused goods and force companies to redistribute excess stock to charities and people in need.

“In a cost of living crisis, when people have no option but to go without basic necessities, the dumping of perfectly good electronics, hygiene products and household items instead of giving them to people who need them is morally bankrupt,” said Deputy Buckley.

He went on to say that for too long now the blame for what he described as “our environmental catastrophe” has been erroneously placed squarely on the shoulders of individuals as consumers.

“In contrast, this bill highlights Sinn Féin’s commitment to a different approach that puts the blame where it really lies – on the corporations that are putting profit over planet. The bill addresses the root cause of needless.