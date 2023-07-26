Cork TD Michael Moynihan calls for round table talks over SouthDoc

The protest held in Fermoy on Friday last over the South Doc situation.

A ROUND table meeting involving the HSE, General Practictioners and South Doc as well as local representatives should be held as soon as possible to clear up confusion that has arisen about the after-hours medical treatment service being provided in north Cork.

This call was made by Cork North West TD Michael Moynihan as it came to light on Wednesday that, despite reports that the Kanturk South Doc centre was closed, a number of people had been treated there over the weekend and also on Monday night.

A protest march was held in Fermoy on Friday to voice local concerns about what was understood to be happening to the local after-hours medical treatment service.

According to Cllr Frank O’Flynn, the County Mayor, the people of the town and its hinterland needed assurance they weren’t losing their vital service.

“You know and I know that if the staff are not working at the centre after 10pm and that the car has been taken away, that the after hours service, the red eye service, is gone from Fermoy,” he said.

According to figures seen by The Corkman, four people were treated in Kanturk on Monday night, July 24/25, five were seen in the Fermoy centre and 11 were seen in Mallow.

Two patients were treated in the CIT centre while one person was treated by ShannonDoc.

Of a total of 26 calls that were received on Monday night by the South Doc switchboard, three were deemed not to require a visit to a GP.

“I’m in ongoing negotiations with the Department of Health and HSE and I’ve had numerous contacts with people involved in SouthDoc in the last couple of days,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“I am confused as to what exactly is the level of service that’s being provided out of Kanturk ,” he said.

“I am advised that a number of patients were seen in the Kanturk centre over the weekend.

“My aim is to have a round table meeting with the HSE, South Doc and representatives of the GPs so that we could understand clearly what are the issues, what we can do to resolve them and inform the public of the truth of the situation.

“Because this is about public health and community health being delivered in the Duhallow and north Cork region and the public need to be fully aware of the services that are available both out of hours and throughout the week.”

The call comes against a backdrop of confusion caused by conflicting statements and claims regarding the South Doc centres in Kanturk and Fermoy.

What the Cork/Kerry Community Healthcare, in a joint statement with SouthDoc, described as a rostering change has led to locals in Fermoy believing that their overnight (10pm-8am) red-eye service was closed and the people in Kanturk understanding that the 6pm-10pm service was closed in that town.

However, in the statement from Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, it was stated that there was no change in the amount of service being provided by South Doc.

The issue surrounded the lack of clarity around where patients would be seen.

Repeated attempts by The Corkman to get a clear statement on this question did not yield clear answers regarding whether people would be treated in the centres in Fermoy or Kanturk.

South Doc insists that patients will have to call in advance to make an appointment. Calls to the South Doc number are triaged by the switchboard located in Killarney and the appropriate information is related to the doctor and patient as required.

The lack of clarity and confusion that’s arisen has been condemned by candidates from opposition parties in Cork North West.

Both Becky Kealy, the Aontú candidate, and newly selected Evelyn O’Keeffe of Sinn Féin, have accused the Government parties of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of not being in the know.

Ms O’Keeffe accused local politicians from the Government parties of providing conflicting information and suggested that caused distress to local people.

“The community has been subjected to undue stress and worry, due to what seems to be point-scoring and a lack of understanding of what is going on in their own Minister’s department,” said Ms. O’Keeffe.

She said that people who might be seeking medical help in towns such as Charleville, Newmarket and Kanturk were unsure now where they could get assistance after normal working hours.

“Due to the shortage of doctors in Charleville, for instance, patients are being advised to seek help in Mallow South-Doc, which is putting this service under additional pressure.”

Becky Kealy said that she would be seeking clarity from South-Doc on the issues. “Absolute clarity is needed on this issue,” she said. “It is obvious that despite being in government together, communication on key services such as SouthDoc is not being shared and we subsequently now have two conflicting stories.

“Residents deserve to know the definitive facts about the future of this essential service,

“It is not acceptable that it is being used as a political football when those who need the service don’t know if it is open or closed.”