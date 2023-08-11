Cork TD encourages parents to sign up for free GP care for six and seven year olds

Parents of xix and seven year olds are being encouraged to sign up for free GP visit cards.

Parents of six or seven year-old children have been encouraged to register them for free GP visit cards following the official extension of the scheme becoming effective on Friday by Cork North West TD, Aindrias Moynihan.

The move represents the first stage in the biggest expansion in eligibility for free GP care covering up to half a million people, Deputy Moynihan suggested.

The expansion of the scheme is supported by the landmark agreement between the Department of Health, the HSE, and the Irish Medical Organisation signed last month which put in place a series of financial supports for GPs.

“Families can now register their children aged 6 and 7 for their free GP visit card,” said Deputy Moynihan as he welcomed the announcement from Health Minister and Fianna Fáil party colleague, Stephen Donnelly.

“Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to making healthcare more affordable for families.

"This is one of a number of measures that our party while in Government has introduced to make sure that that cost is not a barrier to children accessing healthcare.

"This move will undoubtedly be of huge benefit to children and their families.”

The expansion of free GP care to children aged 6 and 7 is the first stag of the expansion in eligibility for GP care without charges under the GP Agreement 2023. It will be followed by the expansion of free GP care to people earning up to the median income in September and November this year.

In total, about 500,000 additional individuals are estimated to becom eligible under this expansion, some 78,000 children aged 6 and 7 and 430,000 individuals earning up to the median income.