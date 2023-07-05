Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan calls on the Government to ban the sale of ‘toxic’ single-use vapes

The latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey found discarded single-use vapes at 6% of the sites they inspected.

A CORK TD has called for the introduction of ban on single-use vapes in order to reduce what he said are their “negative impact on the environment”.

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan, the party spokesperson on Climate Action, Biodiversity and Environment, said the proliferation of discarded vapes on our streets was becoming an increasingly concerning litter issue.

His comments have come in the wake of the latest Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) survey, which found that discarded single-use vapes were found on 6% of the hundreds of individual sites surveyed.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan said the discarded vapes had a twofold impact on the environment.

“Not only are they single us plastic, but the lithium battery within them is also an especially toxic form of litter. Unfortunately, as is our experience with coffee cups, consumers tend to opt for the convenience of the disposable product,” said Mr Horgan.

“In striving for a circular economy, the case for banning them is a strong one,” he added.

Sentiments echoed by Deputy O’Sullivan, who called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to include a ban on disposable single-use vapes in planned new legislation controlling the sale of nicotine inhaling products.

“Disposable vapes are not only terrible for public health, they are also toxic for the environment. They are littered indiscriminately along every roadside in the country,” said Deputy O’Sullivan.

“Not only are they an eyesore, the lithium battery is also highly toxic and harmful to the environment and the plastics in them take many years to break down. They often end up in our watercourses and the sea, becoming a big problem for wildlife,” he added.

Deputy O’Sullivan said the Government needs to ‘nip this issue in the bud’.

“These vapes are still a relatively new phenomenon, so the earlier we take action the less damage will be caused to the environment,” said Deputy O’Sullivan.

He said the legislation drafted by Minister Donnelly would prohibit the sale of e-cigarettes to anyone under 18, ban the use of vape vending machines and prohibit ads for them near schools and on public transport.

“While disposable vapes are not covered in this new legislation the Minister has said he is looking at the issue. I would encourage him to do so as quickly as possible,” said Deputy O’Sullivan.