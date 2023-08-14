Cork TD attacks Government over inadequate care in childrens’ mental health and disabilities

The Government is not taking seriously concerns regarding its failure to provide adequate care for children in the area of mental health and disability, Deputy Seán Sherlock, Labour’s spokesperson on children, equality, and disability, has said.

The Cork East TD strongly criticised the Government for failing to provide adequate care for children in the area of mental health and disabilities in a statement issued on Monday.

Deputy Sherlock’s criticism comes in the wake of recent coverage in The Corkman highlighting lengthy waiting lists for many children awaiting consultations for physiotherapy, dietetics, physiotherapy, psychiatric therapy, speech therapy, opthamology and other treatments.”

“The Labour Party has for a long time demanded greater investment in mental health and disability supports forchildren, and we are deeply disappointed that the government has not taken our concerns seriously,” he said.

"Waiting lists for appointments are unacceptably long, and children are going without the care they need.

“Vulnerable children deserve better and deserve to have access to the care they need. This is a scandal.

“In June, Labour proposed a bill to put in place a coherent framework to address the unmet needs of people with autism and we call on the Government to implement this plan to help the most vulnerable children in society.

“Criticism from Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon is alarming, and the

Government must listen.

"We saw in recent correspondence Dr. Muldoon described the State’s failure as “profound violation of children’s rights”.

“Children with mental health and disabilities are being let down by the government,” said Deputy Sherlock. “The Labour Party is

calling on the Government to increase investment in mental health and disability services for children in Budget 2024.”

“We also are demanding a reduction waiting lists for appointments and to make it easier for children to access the care they need

“We cannot wait any longer for the government to take action.

"Children with mental health and disabilities deserve better, and they deserve to have access to the care they need and Labour will continue to push for change.”