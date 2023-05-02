Cork TD Aindrias Moynihan urges Taoiseach to speed up delivery of new Macroom Garda station

Speaking in the Dáil Cork North West Fianna Fail TD Aindrias Moynihan said the planned new Garda divisional headquarters in Macroom needs to be “prioritised and urgently advanced without delay.”

THE Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has conceded that the planned new Garda station is needed in Macroom “quite urgently” in light of a major shake up of Garda operations across the county.

The issue of a new Garda station for the town has been raised in the Dail by Cork North West Fianna Fail TD Aindrias Moynihan, who has urged the Taoiseach to intervene to speed up the construction of the new station.

Planning permission for the new Garda station, which will serve as the new divisional headquarters when following the amalgamation of the Cork West and Cork North Garda divisions, was granted back in March of 2021.

Addressing the Taoiseach in the Dáil, Deputy Moynihan said the new Macroom Garda regional HQ needs “to be urgently advanced”.

He pointed out that a new policing model has been rolled out across many parts of the country and is now being rolled out in County Cork.

However, Deputy Moynihan said that an “obvious part of that model seems to be missing in County Cork.”

“While a (divisional) headquarters has been identified in Macroom, with planning permission obtained and the sire ready, the matter is not being advanced,” said Deputy Moynihan.

He pointed out the Macroom station had been bundled with two other projects, a Garda station in Clonmel and the court complex in Dublin’s Hammond Lane.

He asked if there was a way that the projects could be decoupled in order to advance the construction of the new Macroom station.

“It needs to be prioritised and urgently advanced without delay,” said Deputy Moynihan.

In response, The Taoiseach said officials were working on the matter and the project was “heading in the right direction.”

“A new station is needed in Macroom quite urgently, as well as one in Clonmel,” said The Taoiseach.

He said Deputy Moynihan was correct is saying the difficulty was that it had been rolled into a wider Public Private Partnership (PPP) involving the two Garda stations and the Hammond Lane complex.

“It may have been a good idea at the time, but it has clearly not worked out,” admitted the Taoiseach.

He said that officials were currently working to decouple the trio of projects, which would allow both the Macroom and Clonmel stations to proceed to construction “within months”.

“We are working on that,” said the Taoiseach.

“It is heading in the right direction, but I am not in apposition to confirm that we can do it just yet. We are working on it,” he added.