Cork TD Aindrias Moynihan - farmers feeling ‘under siege’ in the ongoing climate change debate

Farmers increasingly concerned about being ‘scapegoated’ and misrepresented in the media

A UCD study into mental health within the farming community found that a quarter of farmers surveyed were at risk of suicide and more than half had experienced ‘moderate to extremely severe depression. One of the key causes of stress cited was Government policies designed to address climate change.

Cork North-West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said farmers are being unfairly labelled as the ‘bad guys’ in the climate change debate.

A CORK TD has called for “urgent” implementation of mental health initiatives to assist farmers he said felt “under siege” in the ongoing climate action debate.

Cork North-West Fianna Fail TD Aindrias Moynihan said the issue is so serious some farmers are even considering taking their own lives after being branded the “bad guys” in relation to climate change.

A report published last October by the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science and funded by the HSE National Office for Suicide found that almost a quarter of farmers surveyed were at risk of taking their own lives and that more than half had experienced “moderate to extremely severe depression”.

The report also stated that almost 40% of farmers were experiencing moderate to extremely severe anxiety and stress.

The study identified the major causes behind increasing levels of stress within farming communities, chief among them being Government policies designed to address climate change.

The authors of the report, UCD academics Dr Tomás Russell and Alison Stapleton, said the study findings tallied with their team’s qualitative work whereby farmers mentioned being “scapegoated” for climate change, being misrepresented in the media and worrying about succession.

Following the publication of the report Dr Russell said it was hoped that its findings would help to build effective mental health interventions for farmers and the farming community at large.

The report was referenced at a recent event in Brussels focussing on mental health and suicide prevention within the farming community hosted by MEP Maria Walsh. She described mental health difficulties as being “a silent epidemic” that is casting a shadow across the farming community in rural Ireland.

“Farm safety is a major issue in rural Ireland. It is one that we hear about in the media and through safety campaigns, and rightly so. The difficulty, however, is that mental health is just as much of a problem in our farming community today, and sadly, we are still not talking about it,” said Ms Walsh.

“We need to break down the barriers and address the taboo. Our farming community, particularly in rural Ireland, is finding it really tough and we are continuing to ignore the difficulties,” she added.

Deputy Moynihan, the Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Well Being, Public Health and the National Drugs Strategy, said that the climate change debate in particular was a critical issue for farmers that must be urgently addressed.

“Its staggering that the UCD study found that over half of the farmers surveyed experienced moderate to extremely severe depression. Its is clear that It is clear that many farmers are distressed and struggling with their mental health as they deal with pressures that are in many cases out of their control,” said Deputy Moynihan.

He said it was significant that climate change was among the top three causes of stress for farmers.

“This is understandable as farmers feel under siege every time there is a debate about climate change. They are unfairly presented in the whole equation as the ‘bad guys’. This feeling has intensified as the debate over climate concerns has grown. They feel like they are under threat,” said Deputy Moynihan.

He said that in order to counteract this and help improve farmers mental health urgent action was need to act on recommendations in the UCD report, such as facilitating interventions with psychologists and agricultural advisors for farmers at risk of suicide.

“While considerable funding has been put into mental health initiatives for the farming community more needs to be done,” said Deputy Moynihan.

“Increasing supports will help farmers get in touch with services to discu

ss their problems before their mental health significantly deteriorates,” he added.