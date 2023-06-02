Cork sexual health service delivered 60,000 free condoms during 2022

Pictured at the launch of the Sexual Health Centre Annual Report for 2022 were Triona Healy, Community Worker Cork South Community Work Department HSE, Martin Davoren, Executive Director Sexual Health Centre, Catriona MacNaeidhe, Cork ETB Youth Services, Eleanor Moore, Principal Community Worker Cork South Community Work Department Cork Kerry Community Healthcare HSE, Lord Mayor Cllr Deirdre Forde, Rebecca Loughry, Cork City Council and Ciaran Lynch, Chairperson Sexual Health Centre, at the launch of the Sexual Health Centre's 2022 Annual Report, at City Hall, Cork.

A service initiated during the pandemic to deliver free condoms to people living in isolated areas in Cork and Kerry has delivered almost 60,000 prophylactics across the country after being extended across Ireland during 2022.

This was one of the key results highlighted in the Sexual Health Centre Annual Report for 2022 which was launched on Thursday. In total the centre received 7,133 enquiries by phone, email and drop in and its website had over 47,000 visits throughout the year. These enquiries translated to the distribution of 59,627 condoms, of which 19,248 were posted to clients via the Centre’s free condom postal service.

Sexual Centre Director Martin Davoren pointed to other innovations implemented by the body during 2022 as part of its policy to facilitate access for people.

"Information, education and health promotion outreach remain integral to the work of the centre,” he said, pointing to 4733 health promotion contacts which occurred with a particular focus on youth, marginalised and LGBTI groups.

“This work is delivered through workshops, information stands and talks, allowing people to ask questions, and access support/testing in relation to their sexual health in familiar settings.

"Reducing barriers to access, the DASH (Drugs Alcohol and Sexual Health) mobile unit was involved in in the Cork Ukrainian response in partnership with social inclusion and the HSE.

"This initiative provided over 1,000 period products along with information, testing and support.

"We are delighted to share our 2022 annual report, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our team,” he said. “We were able to provide a high level of service, and even introduce new initiatives such as the online booking service."

Mr Davoren expressed his gratitude to the Cork community for continued support and trust in the services offered by the Centre and said the Centre was committed to keeping sexual health on the agenda.

The Centre has also been involved in providing counselling services for women post termination and the report notes there was an increase in the number of these appointments during 2022. The Chairman of the Sexual Health Centre, Ciarán Lynch, said clients reached out for a variety of reasons including LGBTI+ advice, pregnancy support, HIV support, problematic sexualised behaviour therapy, health promotions workshops and condom provision.