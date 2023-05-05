Cork scriptwriter works Fr. Ted homage into new Star Wars show

Castlemagner’s Oscar nominee Will Collins tells of his visit to Skywalker Ranch, the hub of the Star Wars universe, and realising a childhood dream

Will Collins from Castlemagner in Cork was nominated for an Oscar twice, for his scripts for Wolfwalkers and The Secret of Kells.

This episode in the new Star Wars series on Disney Plus, Star Wars Visions, was scripted by Castlemagner's Will Collins.

What happens when you give a lifetime Star Wars fan – and an ardent Fr Ted devotee – an opportunity to work on a short film set in the Star Wars universe?

This is a question The Corkman asked the Oscar nominated script writer from Castlemagner, Will Collins, who co-wrote in an episode of a new season of a Star Wars animation series currently streaming on Disney Plus. But more of that later.

People will know Will as he was twice nominated for a script writing Oscar for his work on The Secret of Kells and Wolfwalkers, two of the animation projects produced by Kilkenny based Cartoon Saloon.

One of Will’s earliest memories is playing with Star Wars figures in his home in Castlemagner near Kanturk – and that was even before he saw his first Star Wars movie, The Empire Strikes Back, when he was just eight years of age.

This week his name appeared as the script writer on an episode in the latest series to expand the Star Wars universe, Star Wars – Visions’, a commission which gave him an amazing opportunity to spend a week working at the hub of the Star Wars universe, George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch north of San Francisco which he described as a ‘Mecca’ for a Star Wars fan like himself.

Speaking to The Corkman this week, Will said the opportunity arose to work in the Star Wars universe because of a project that the Lucas Production company had been developing in the past few years. “What we’re doing is a stand alone episode for this series called “Star Wars – Visions” and the idea behind it is Lucas Film wanted an anthology series where independent film makers and animators, initially based in Japan, would tell their own stories within the world of Star Wars,” he said.

“The first season of that was successful so they initiated work for the second season and they wanted to expand the idea further to include film-makers and animators from outside Japan so they went global and as part of that they engaged with ones from Frances, Aardman in England (famous for the Wallace and Gromit films) as well as Cartoon Saloon, who I’ve been associated with for several years, nine in all. “

Will was asked to come on board and pitch an idea – he and colleagues came up with a number of ideas and one of them was selected by Lucas Films. “Together we came up with a number of ideas for what would a Star Wars story in an Irish infused version of the Star Wars universe be.”

"We developed the one they showed an interest in – a ghost story inspired by the banshee but, also, there’s lots of other Irish inspirations peppered throughout,” he said.

The story involves a group of friends, led by the girl Daal, going on an adventure to Screecher’s Reach, a haunted cave, near where they work on a remote planet. They reach the cave and the ghost happens to be a screeching banshee. Events take an unexpected turn and there’s a parting of the ways as the episode concludes which sets up further possibilities for the story of Daal.

One of the Irish inspired aspects which added a bit of pepper to the episode was a reference to the famous Father Ted episode in which Bishop Brennan gets a ‘kick up the arse’ and that makes it into the episode because one of the characters created by Will and his co-writer, Jason Tammemagi, wants to give the ghost at Screecher’s Reach a ‘kick up the arse’.

The use of the popular and very Irish word led to a little to-ing and fro-ing with Disney and a lot of comment from fans.

"We got away with it,” said Will. “Paul Young, the director, had a discussion with Lucas Films Standards and Practices and said the word was ‘culturally significant’ in this instance.”

"We wrote it into the script because, naturally, we’re huge Father Ted fans and the opportunity came to us as we needed to add a little humour as Screecher’s Reach ends up being quite a dark tale.

"We needed to have as much levity and humour in the front end of the story – so we ended up putting in a homage to Father Ted in the sense that there’s a famous episode called ‘Kicking Bishop Brennan Up The Arse’.

"In fairness Lucas Films and Disney allowed it and we were shocked.”

The opportunity to work on a Star Wars related project also led to Will achieving a lifetime ambition, a dream he might have had when he was playing and making up stories with Star Wars figures as a child back in Castlemagner, visiting the hub of the Star Wars Universe, George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch in Marin County in northern California. This is where all the Star Wars films from the mid 80s have been conceived and developed and where most of the post-production process takes place on all the latest projects in that universe, as well as Indiana Jones projects.

Back in his student days, Will and a College friend had hiked from the northern side of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco when they were both on a J1 visa in California. “We went on a bit of a pilgrimage to go and find Skywalker Ranch – we went over the Golden Gate Bridge, got off a bus and walked up the beautiful and winding roads in the wilderness of the hills of north California with vultures circling overhead and snakes under foot. Back then they almost passed the gate to the ranch without noticing it but they couldn’t gain entry when they did find it.

Now the trip to Skywalker Ranch was an invitation which led to Will spending a week on the Marin County property as the final sound mix of their Star Wars episode was completed. He was unable to share photographs with us because Lucas Film regards the ranch as its creative hub and doesn’t want publicity to distract from the work going on there.

"What I can tell you about the Ranch is he bought the land and built it there specifically, it was away from Hollywood – the idea was for it to be a creative retreat.

"We stayed in a lodge there, it has its own Fire Department, the whole lot, when we wanted to put on a fire in the evening, a fireman came over to light it for us.

"There were wild deer wandering around in front of us and you could hear the wolves howling up in the hills, not very far from us.

"But the most dangerous thing about our trip there was the wild turkeys.

"They introduced wild turkeys into the area because they thought they were indigenous – but it turned out they weren’t indigenous and they have thrived and have become a menace.

“One day we were pursued as we walked up to where we were doing the sound mix and in the midst of a beautiful wooded area, we came across a gathering of wild turkeys and they chased us for half a kilometre – they really were a menace.

"I was more afraid of the turkeys than I was of the wolves to be honest.”

Initial reaction to The latest Star Wars project, the animated Visions series now streaming on Disney Plus, has been very positive and Will is thrilled that some fans have described the episode he co-wrote as one of the best ever stories in the Star Wars canon.

The latest season was released this week, to coincide with the Star Wars day, May The Fourth (Be With You).

"Everyone’s soaking up the reaction to this project but the thing about it is that the reaction to our particular story has been overwhelmingly positive and there’s been a lot of calls for the continuation of the story because it has a real cliff hanger of an ending and there have been alot of calls to find out what happened next.

"We’re delighted that the fans have embraced it – some people are saying that it’s one of the best Star Wars stories that has been told in a long, long time.”

Will is working on other projects which are at an early stage at the moment and there is the possibility that Star Wars could come calling again. The Castlemagner man is delighted with the experience he has had working on this project. The Force is definitely with him.