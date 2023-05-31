Cork saint, Gobnait, the focus of book launched by Bishop

An tAthair Seán Mac Carthaigh, Sagart Paróiste Baile Mhúirne, Bishop William Crean, Cllr Gobnait Moynihan at the launch of Con Lynch's book on Naomh Gobnait in the Abbey Hotel on Sunday.

Author Con Lynch with pal Gerry Free Lynch at the launch of his book on St. Gobnait at the Abbey Hotel at the weekend.

A NEW book giving the most comprehensive account yet on Gobnait, the legendary abbess and popularly acclaimed saint, who settled in the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village of Baile Mhúirne has been launched by the Bishop of Cloyne, Dr. William Crean.

‘Gobnait - People and Places’ by retired teacher Con Lynch, who has penned a number of books since his retirement, who said his reasons for writing the book was to express his gratitude to the patron saint of Baile Mhúirne and, he expressed a hope, to establish a ‘camino’ in honour of the saint.

“I want it to help create links between the communities associated with St. Gobnait and I hope that her courage, faith and absolute trust in God will help the people of today, especially younger people,” he said.

The attendance at Sunday’s event in Baile Mhúirne testified to the links that already exist as people travelled from Dún Chaoin in west Kerry, Kilgobnet in Kerry - and west Waterford and Ballyagran in Limerick.

The proceeds of the sale of the book, which is available in local bookshops, are being donated by the author to the St. Gobnait’s Shrine Committee, which looks after the shrine and cemetery on the hills overlooking the Gaeltacht village where Gobnait encountered the nine white deer, the divine sign, which persuaded her to locate in the community.