Cork rugby greats honoured with Person(s) of the month accolade

The March Cork Person(s) of the Month, rugby legends Donal Leinihan and Greg Barrett, received their awards in the company of Anthony O’Donovan, Masterkabin; Anne-Marie O’Sullivan, AM O’Sullivan PR and Peter Loughnane, Trigon Hotels/Metropole Hotel. Photo: Tony O’Connell.

IN light of the recent outstanding six-nations grand slam performance by the Irish rugby squad, it is fitting that two of the great Cork names in the sport have been honoured by their own county.

This after Donal Lenihan and Greg Barrett were unveiled as the joint winners of the prestigious Cork Person(s) of the Month award for March.

Donal Lenihan won the first of his 52 Irish caps in November, 1981 against Australia, becoming a permanent fixture in the team for the next decade that saw two triple-crown and three Five Nations victories.

He captained Ireland on 17 occasions and was selected for the British and Irish Lions three times (1983, 1986 & 1989), captaining them on a number of occasions during their victorious 1989 tour.

Following a distinguished on-field career he took over as Irish manager alongside Warren Gatland in 1998, stepping down in 2000 take over at the helm alongside Graham Henry for the Lions 2001 tour of Australia.

Cork Person of the Month/Year awards founder and organised, Mallow-native Manus O’Callaghan, said that Donal Lenihan has gone on to earn a well-deserved reputation as one of rugby’s most respected analysts.

“Donal Lenihan is admired around the globe for his expertise across every aspect of rugby. He is a co-commentator and panellist with RTÉ as well as the game’s top writer with the Irish Examiner,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

The incoming president of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), Greg Barrett has given a lifetime of voluntary work to the sport.

“Greg and his colleagues in the IRFU have received wide praise for their promotion and growth of rugby over the four provinces and especially with the Irish national team,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“On the administration front, they achieved what many politicians could not, by combining Amhran na bhfiann with Ireland’s Call to acclaim and acceptance by the whole 32 counties of Ireland,” he added.

Like Donal Lenihan, Greg Barrett also played for Cork Constitution, played rugby at all levels and was a member of the Munster team that famously beat the All-Blacks in 1978.

Mr O’Callaghan said the Donal Lenihan and Greg Barrett have “more than played their part” in the Irish rugby success story over the years.

He pointed out that the duo have also looked to the future have putting an immense amount of time and effort into encouraging young people to play rugby.

“We saw this hard work pay off recently with the Ireland U-20 team also winning the Six Nations and claiming the Grand Slam - the first time the senior and U-20 teams from the same nation claimed the Grand Slam,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“None of the success that the senior team, which is currently ranked number one in the world, and the U-20 team have achieved would be possible if it was not for the great foundations laid by Donal and Greg,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

“What other sport in Ireland boasts the Number One position in the world? Ireland can be very proud of the role these two Corkmen have played in achieving that,“ he added.

Donal Linehan and Greg Barrett will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Person(s) of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch next January.