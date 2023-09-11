Cork roads to get more speed cameras to counter hike in road deaths during 2023

Gardaí say 4k+ more speed camera hours being deployed

There will be an increased number of speed cameras deployed in Cork as part of a nationwide roll-out to combat the hike in road deaths due to speed.

ADDITIONAL speed cameras are to be deployed on roads in Cork and throughout Ireland as part of the Garda response to the increase in road deaths already during 2023.

This was part of a statement from Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman as she disclosed that Cork was among the counties with the most road deaths so far this year.

Of the ten road deaths in Cork this year, six have happened in the Cork North Garda division and two have lost their lives in Cork West.

Up to the end of August last year, seven people had lost their lives on the roads of Cork.

On Irish roads between January 1 and September 8, 2023, there were 119 fatal road traffic collisions. These road incidents have resulted in 129 fatalities.

Seven Garda divisions have accounted for 67% of all road deaths already in 2023. Between these seven divisions, 67% of the country’s road deaths up to September 8 are accounted for.

The road deaths among these seven divisions are accounted as follows: Clare/Tipperary (19), Mayo/Roscommon/Longford (16), Meath/Westmeath (12), Galway (12), Kildare/Laois/Offaly (10), Cavan/Monaghan (9) Cork North (6) and Cork West (2).

The plan is to increase the number of mobile safety cameras in the Garda Divisional Areas with the most road deaths. An additional 4,265 mobile camera hours will be deployed between now and the end of the year.

“In response to the increase in road traffic fatalities An Garda Síochána will focus the increased deployment of mobile safety cameras on a risk basis and in the seven Garda Divisions where there is a higher risk of fatal road traffic collisions occurring,” a Garda statement said.

According to Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, each individual driver has a responsibility to slow down but not alone that to drive at an appropriate level for the road they’re driving on.

“Mobile Road Safety Cameras are deployed within identified stretches of road with a known traffic collision history or the prevalence of vulnerable road users,” said Assistant Commissioner Hilman.

“Mobile Safety Cameras are designed to change driver behaviour in these high-risk stretches of road.

“The additional hours are being targeted within the areas where the highest proportion of fatal road collisions are taking place.

“However Mobile Safety Cameras will continue to operate as normal also throughout the rest of the country.

“An Garda Síochána continue to deploy Roads Policing members on our road network across the country.

“Last Monday, on National Slow Down Day, over 865 drivers were detected driving in excess of the speed limit. Each individual driver has a responsibility to slow down and not just drive within the speed limit but to the appropriate speed for the road, weather, traffic and vehicle conditions. An Garda Síochána will continue to prioritise our response to the very alarming trend in increase in fatalities on our roads.”

For a full list of safety camera locations across the country visit www.garda.ie.