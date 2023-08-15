Cork Rebel Run set to be ‘biggest and most memorable to date’

Staff from the Cork Sports Partnership, Boston Scientific, Leisureworld Bishopstown, Cork City Council, MTU and Cope Foundation staff and service users at the launch of the annual Cork Rebel Run. Photo: Brian Lougheed.

UP to 1,000 athletes from across Cork are set to don their running shoes for the annual Rebel Run, which will take place on Sunday, October 22 at the Munster Technical University (MTU) campus in Bishopstown.

Now in its 11th year the run is organised by the Cork Sport Partnership, MTU and Leisureworld Cork and sponsored by Cork City and County Council’s.

It provides adults of all abilities the opportunity to take part in a supportive community event across 5k and 10k options.

Both options start and finish at the MTU campus and incorporate the scenic Curraheen River Walk.

Registration for the run is now open a www.corksports.ie with people interest in taking part urged to sign up well in advance as the event is expected to sell out quickly.

Each participant will receive a goody bag containing a special edition Cork Rebel Run t-shirt, an EDGE sport water bottle and other items.

Speaking at the launch of the event Craig Harrington, athletics development officer with the Cork Sport Partnership, said the Rebel Run has become a popular fixture on the local sporting calendar over the past decade.

“As always, the run has something for everyone, whether it be the recreational runner of the serious athlete,” said Craig.

“Everyone is working hard to make this the biggest and most memorable Rebel Run to date. We look forward to welcoming everyone to the MTU on October 22,” he added.

Ahead of the Rebel Run, ‘Couch to 5k’ programmes will take place at a dozen locations across the city and county in preparation for the 5k run. The eight-week, tutor led, programmes will take place in Bishopstown, Ballincollig, Turners Cross, Whitechurch, Ballineen, Glanworth, Kinsale, Ballingeary, Kanturk, Bantry, Skibbereen & Glanmire with limited places remaining at each venue.

“It is great to see more communities coming on board for our Couch to 5k programme. We hope this relationship with community running groups grows more and more every year,” said Craig.

In addition disability service users are in training for the ‘Rebel Run A Mile’ challenge, a six-week training programme for people with disabilities culminating in a series of events taking place across Cork during the week leading up to October 18.

Cork Sport Partnership marketing manager Maurice O’Sullivan said the increasing numbers of people taking part in the Rebel Run and associated events each year “shows the appetite from the Cork Community to get involved and take part.”

“Providing opportunities for all ages and abilities is central to work of Cork Sports Partnership and initiatives such as these highlight what can be achieved when key partners and organisations come together to develop projects,” said Maurice.

“Without this continued support it simply wouldn’t be possible to coordinate these events,” he added.