Cork pupils bake up a tasty fundraiser for Pieta House

Culinary skills came to the fore in Cullen recently as parents, staff and pupils showcased their baking skills in a fundraiser for Pieta House which was organised by the Amber Flag Committee in Cullen National School.

Teacher Nora Meade-Moynihan said “we chose Pieta because over 80% of their funding comes from the public. The organisation provides a professional one-to-one therapeutic service to people who are in suicidal distress, engage in self-harm, or are bereaved by suicide. All services are free of charge and no referral is needed.

“It is important to raise awareness about this amongst our families here in Cullen NS and indeed the wider community”.

This year the Amber Flag Committee has worked very hard meeting targets to apply for their second flag for Cullen NS. They participated in wellbeing walks, ‘Friendship Fridays’, wellbeing egg hunts, as well as celebrating Children’s Mental Health Week and many more activities.

Nora Meade-Moynihan added: “The children had a great day in school, enjoying freshly baked cakes and buns.

“We would like to thank everybody who baked for the event. Many thanks also to the staff and the families whose generous donations raised €580.62 for Pieta House. We are very proud of our efforts agus, mar a deir an seanfhocal, ‘leagfaidh tua bheag crann mór’ – it is possible to do great things through small deeds!”