Cork professor Brendan O’Leary says Irish unity will require “losers’ consent” from unionists

Pictured at the University College Cork event “GFA25 and the Island of Ireland” are Professor Brendan O’Leary, University of Pennsylvania; UCC President, Professor John O’Halloran; Dr Mary C. Murphy, UCC and Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD. The event in Cork city was organised to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Pic Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

A Cork academic and writer has said that if Irish unity campaigners were to win a Border Poll, unionists would have to consent to the process leading to that outcome for a United Ireland to be viable.

Cork born Professor Brendan O’Leary, who received an honorary degree from UCC on Monday, was speaking at a conference to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement which was held in Cork this week.

Professor O’Leary, whose most recent book is entitled ‘Making Sense of a United Ireland’, said that the ‘losers’ consent’ was essential to successful democracies. He pointed to the problems caused by Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat in the 2020 US presidential election as evidence of that happens when such consent is not forthcoming.

Professor O’Leary said ‘losers’ consent’ was a ‘fundamental feature’ of successful democracies.

"If unionists lose, they will have to consent to that process if it is to be successful.

"Nationalists, I think, will have little difficulty consenting because they have been used to partition for over 100 years.

"It’s the status quo, they won’t find it a shocking result to lose the referendum.”

Professor O’Leary’s speech came against a timely reminder of the changing shape of Northern Ireland’s political landscape following last week’s triumph by Sinn Féin in the North’s local elections and in his address he drew attention to the declining Protestant population since the Second World War.

"Demography is not destiny,” he told attendees at the conference. “Currently, Catholic unionists outnumber Protestant nationalists.

"Unionists are much more hard line on preserving the Union than nationalists are about reunification.

"But that will change over elections to come.”

The future, he said, would involve ‘a less Protestant, more undecided and more fluid electorate’.

In the recent Northern Ireland local elections, just 17 members of the 60 strong Belfast City Council, once a bastion of unionism, were members of unionist parties and this was a ‘stunning transformation’ in a City Hall that had been built by unionism and where unionists had dominated until recently.

Professor O’Leary, who is now based in the US where he is the Lauder Professor of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania, told attendees that Ireland should invest some of its vast multi billion Euro annual tax surpluses in creating a sovereign wealth fund which would be set aside to fund the transition costs of bringing about a United Ireland at some future point.

While some commentators have suggested changing Ireland’s flag and national anthem might help persuade unionists to soften their opposition to unity, Professor O’Leary questioned whether changing the flag or anthem would have much impact as few unionists say it would make them more comfortable while many nationalists opposed such changes.

He suggested rejoining the Commonwealth, which is headed by the British sovereign, King Charles III, would be a more significant change. He said that Irish nationalists had very considerable reasons to be hostile to the Commonwealth as it had been imposed as a condition of the Anglo Irish Treaty of 1921.

"Irish people associate their independence, their sovereignty with leaving the Commonwealth and it’s for that reason that the idea of coming back to it seems regressive to many."

However, he said, there was considerable ignorance of what the Commonwealth involved, and what was the British Commonwealth when Ireland left is now a substantially different organisation which would not in any way impinge on Irish sovereignty.

Unionist leaders have already made clear that they will not engage in any discussions about Irish unity ahead of a referendum, because to do so would be to help their opponents to make a more attractive proposal to voters and thus undermine their own position. Prof O’Leary said that was a wholly logical position for unionism to adopt: “If I was asked to be their adviser, I would give them the same advice: don’t assist your adversary.

Unionist leaders have already made clear that they will not engage in any discussions about Irish unity ahead of a referendum, because to do so would be to help their opponents to make a more attractive proposal to voters and thus undermine their own position. Prof O'Leary said that was a wholly logical position for unionism to adopt: "If I was asked to be their adviser, I would give them the same advice: don't assist your adversary.