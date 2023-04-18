Cork priest Fr. Tony O’Riordan on a mission in disaster stricken Syria

Fr. Tony O’Riordan from Kilmichael has been helping Syrians impacted by February’s devastating earthquake in Aleppo in the country which has been ravaged by war and poverty for 13 years now.

A CORK priest who is heading up a rescue mission in Aleppo in Syria where thousands of lives have been devastated by war, economic collapse and, in early February, catastrophic earthquakes, has appealed for the Irish Government not to forget about the plight of Syrians.

Fr. Tony O’Riordan, who heads up the Jesuit Refugee Service in Syria, is back at home in Kilmichael for the week to thank the people of the county for all their support and....not least to enjoy some home cooked dinners from his mother in Kilmichael.

Speaking to The Corkman from his home in mid Cork this week, Fr. O’Riordan spoke about the work he’s doing with others in Aleppo to distribute food, provide medical assistance and also to help people with the psychological trauma they’re dealing with since war struck the country thirteen years ago.

“People here, God love them, they have a sense of humour, th 83665ey were saying after the earthquake, when is the asteroid going to hit or when is Godzilla going to come?

“Because we’ve been through everything from global pandemic, to war, to economic collapse and, now, the earthquake.”

Fr. O’Riordan has spent two years in Syria and before that he was in south Sudan where he set up a school and a teacher training college. “The primary effort of Jesuits is education.”

Before that he was a priest in Santiago di Compastela in Galicia in northern Spain where he would minister to pilgrims who had completed the Camino and before that he was the Parish Priest in Myross in Limerick. During that time he dealt on a daily basis with the damage caused by poverty, drugs and crime.

In 2016, while still a parish priest in Myross, he was among a group of priests from around the world chosen by Pope Francis to become a Mercy Envoy.

A graduate of NUIG (Galway), he completed his postgraduate studies in Oxford University.

He began his Jesuit journey in Ballymun, where he was a board member of the Ballymun Regeneration Company, and worked closely with social justice campaigner Fr Peter McVerry.

He was instrumental in establishing the Peter McVerry Trust and was its first chairperson.

Challenging as all that has been, it can hardly have prepared him for life in Aleppo which he left last week in what he described as an early stage of recovery from the devastating earthquake which hit southern Syria and northern Turkey on February 6.

“On April 6, it was two months to the day since the earthquake hit and at that stage we had distributed food to about 45,000 people, we had given medical care to around 12,000 and we had given some form of psychological intervention to 10,000.

“As an immediate response to the people we’ve been able to reach, that has helped them, helped their own inner strength to manage this crisis.”

He said, however, that the ‘day before the earthquake people were already in Hell, facing into the 13th year of war, afte”r the pandemic and the crippling, grinding poverty because of the consequences of war’.

“We’re probably helping them move from a hotter place in Hell to a slightly more comfortable space - but is there any confortable place in Hell?”

He said he was facing back into journeying with people who have no choice except to live with this ‘hellish reality where the struggle for survival, the struggle for hope is an hour by hour struggle’.

“Tomorrow is a horizon beyond most of them, the next hour is the horizon.”

He said the JRS would continue to provide the more immediate aid but also they would be looking to provide more long term and sustainable solutions.

He said that in the last meeting with his team before his return to Cork had been about the theme of establishing solar powered community laundries.

As thousand of people are living either outside or in communal spaces like schools or Mosques, doctors and nurses have been pointing to the issue of hygiene as a priority.

“One of the things we’re hoping to do is maybe establish community launderettes so people can at least wash their clothing to promote hygiene.

“We’ll also look to put something in place for community showering and bathing - we’re not a public authority so we can’t put water in showering in place in peoples’ homes.”

“The aim at this stage is putting systems and facilities in place that will help people manage better in the longer term and helping them be involved in managing the solutions themselves.”

He said aid was important of course but he added that there had be a quick shift from seeing people as recipients of aid to seeing them as resources which could provide help to others more vulnerable.

At local level the authorities were able to able to help to a certain extent and, when the earthquake hit in February, there was an incredible response from Syrians - both in Syria and from the international diaspora.

In other countries, for example in Afghanistant where they prohibit women from working, the authorities actively interfere with aid organisations, but this is not the case in Syria. The JRS is allowed to function in Syria.

What can the international community and, specifically, Ireland, currently a member of the UN Security Council, do to help. “Thehre is no quick fix - international solutions get sorted when there’s pressure and then creativity and compromise and ways forward are found,” he said.

“Before the earthquake, Syria had gone off the agenda and nobody was serious working on it - the first thing is to keep on reminding Governments and powers that needs to be resolved and that there’s a moral obligation on the international community, who got involved in the war, now to get involved in solving the consequent mess.”

While back in Cork, Fr. O’Riordan wants to thank the communities around the county who supported the work in Syria. He said some of the communities who had supported him had told him that it was the first time they had got together in any meaningful way since the pandemic.

“There’s a young fellow I know and who always brings a smile who, to me, symbolises Syria, he lost an arm but he still juggles with his remaining hand - he’s focused on his ability rather than this disability,” said Fr. O’Riordan, who added that they were making an effort to get him a prosthetic arm.

He will be back in Aleppo on Monday. If you want to support the work he’s doing, €1 can feed one person for a day. You can make a donation to the Jesuits Mission Trust, specifying it’s for Fr. O’Riordan’s work in Aleppo. The account is in the Bank Of Ireland on O’Connell Street in Dublin. Swift Code: BOFIIE2D IBAN: IE81 BOFI 9000 3310 0817 56

Alternatively you can contact Irish Jesuits International on 01 8366509 to make a donation.