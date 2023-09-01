Cork people urged to avail of free service to safely ‘DUMP’ unused and out-of-date medicines

Almost seven tonnes of unwanted prescription medicines and drugs were returned to pharmacies under the HSEs Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly (DUMP) initiative.

A FREE service encouraging people to dispose of unused and out-of-date medicines has been rolled out across Cork and will run until mid-October.

Under the HSEs Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly (DUMP) campaign, people will be able to bring their unwanted medicines to participating pharmacies across the city and county until Friday, October 15.

HSE pharmacist Louise Creed said the initiative has been a huge success since its introduction five-years ago, with almost seven-tonnes of unused expired medicines collected last year alone.

“Unused and out of date medicines can build up in homes for a variety of reasons,” said Ms Creed.

“Storing these medications long-term is not safe and can result in accidental poisonings, intentional overdose, inappropriate sharing of medicines and environmental damage,” she added.

Figures show that in 2021 the National Poisons information Centre received 11,145 enquires about poisoning.

Almost two-thirds of these related to children, with the vast majority of incidents (92%) taking place in the home setting.

In 2020 the National Suicide Research Foundation, recorded 7,397 hospital presentations due to intentional overdose of prescription or over-the-counter medications,

During the period between 2008 and 2017 the National Drug Related Deaths Index recorded 3,715 poisoning fatalities, with opioids or painkillers the commonly involved in these deaths.

Ms Creed warned about the dangers of sharing medicines specifically prescribed for one individual, saying it could potentially cause serious illness and unforeseen side effects.

She further pointed out that flushing medications down the toilet or pouring them down the sink can result in them entering waterways and public water supplies, permeating the permeating the soil and entering the food chain, causing serious environmental damage.

“Medicines have an expiry date for the same reason food does and out of date medicines could do more harm than good. With this in mind cleaning out the medicine cabinet is something that should be done on a regular basis,” said Ms Creed.

“We would strongly urge people to take this opportunity to take 10-minutes to check all the medications keep at home, including over the counter medicines and vitamins and remove anything that is out of date or no longer required,” she added.

Sentiments expressed by the HSEs Cork Suicide prevention officer Martin Ryan and Drug and Alcohol Services co-ordinator David Lane.

“One of our strategic goals in the Connecting for Life Strategy Cork and Kerry is to support local communities’ capacity to prevent and respond to suicidal behaviour. Reducing access to unused or unwanted medications in the home is of vital importance,” said Mr Ryan.

“I cannot emphasise strongly enough how important it is to ensure these medicines are disposed of properly and safely. So, please take some time to check out what’s in your cabinets and avail of this free service over the coming weeks,” said Mr Lane.