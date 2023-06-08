Cork Olympic star Sonia O’Sullivan named as Fittest Family super-sub

Sonia O'Sullivan in action against Gabriela Szabo in the 5,000m at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. Photo: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Cork followers of RTÉ’s Fittest Family TV show might have been concerned that the temporary departure of mum-to-be Aoife Geary might have deprived the county of representation on the team of coaches for the series.

But they need not have been concerned as the programme makers have secured the services of Sydney Olympics silver medallist and one of Cork’s sporting all time greats, Sonia O’Sullivan, to keep the shoes warm for Aoife as she takes maternity leave this Summer.

As the announcement was made on Thursday, the Cobh runner said she was a fan of the programme.

“I have always loved Ireland’s Fittest Family as it’s a positive promotion of fitness, so it makes it extra special to be joining the line-up of coaches this year,” she said.

“I’ve big shoes to keep warm for Anna Geary, but of course I’m in it to win, so Donncha, Nina and Davy… I’m here to compete and I’m very excited to get started!”

Head of Entertainment Commissioning at RTÉ, Alan Tyler, said Sonia ‘was the perfect addition to the line-up’.

"Whenever Sonia competes, she plans to win, so it’s bound to make for another exciting competition this year.”

Sonia isn’t the only new face on the show produced for RTÉ by Kite Entertainment and Animo TV Production as the presenting baton on the show which pits families from all over the country against each other to find the clan with the most stamina has been handed by Mairéad Ronan to 2FM weekend presenter Laura Fox.

The Galway native described the show as a ‘feel good brilliant’ programme for all the family.

"Mairead Ronan was a fantastic presenter on the show, and I’m just delighted to be following in her footsteps.

"I can’t wait to get started working with the incredible team of coaches on the show and the super-fit families who are going to be coming our way to take part later this year.

"It’s a dream job for me.”