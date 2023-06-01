Cork nursing home in crunch meeting to avert exit from Fair Deal scheme

A body representing Nursing Homes throughout Ireland has said that increasing costs are forcing them out of business.

A meeting to avert the exit of a Cork city nursing home from the Fair Deal scheme is to be held on Friday between the directors of the home and representatives of the National Treatment Purchase Fund(NTPF), who administer the scheme,

The meeting has been finally scheduled after Stuart Murphy, the Chief Executive of Care Choice who administer the Beaumont home in Cork city, had said his company had withdrawn from the scheme and Fair Deal residents in the facility would be allowed to stay for a month as they and their families made alternative arrangements.

The meeting comes as a new report by Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) suggested there was ‘a funding crisis’ in nursing homes as there had been a 36% increase the operational cost of care per resident since 2017 and that these were set against what were described as ‘marginal increases’ to the weekly Fair Deal rates paid by the NTPF in return for residents signing over their homes to the State.

According to Mr Murphy, Beaumont Residential Care was under ‘extreme financial pressure’ because of the shortfall between .the funding delivered by the actual cost of caring for residents of the home. “This gap has widened considerably because of the cost of living increases across the Irish economy,” e said.

“The situation has become unsustainable and leaves CareChoice with no choice but to opt out of the Fair Deal scheme for this nursing home. The timing of this decision has been determined by the fact that its rates have been up for renewal with NTPF, but they are refusing to deliver vital cost of living increases for our residents.”

“Over the last eight months, the CareChoice Group which includes Beaumont Residential Care has tried and failed to persuade the NTPF to agree to Fair Deal rates which reflects the cost of providing care in all our homes.

“It should be noted that the Fair Deal rate we have sought for Beaumont Residential Care is lower than rates which the NTPF has already agreed with other Fair Deal providers in Cork.

The HSE has increased the funding to the HSE homes in Cork by €183 per resident per week in 2023 due to inflationary pressures. Meanwhile the

NTPF, which negotiates with private nursing homes on behalf of the HSE,

has increased the funding by €16 per week on average for our Cork homes.

"This comes on top of an already existing gap of circa €600 per week between the rates paid by the NTPF to CareChoice nursing homes for our Fair Deal scheme residents and the rates which the HSE pays its own nursing homes to provide the same services.

He said the rate sought by Beaumont Residential Care is already €29,000 lower per resident per annum than the rates which the HSE is paying to its nursing homes to provide the same services in Cork.

"If the Fair Deal scheme residents of Beaumont Residential Care were resident in HSE nursing homes in Cork, the additional cost to the State would be €1.8 m per annum.” said Mr Murphy.

Jimmy Tolan, Chair of CareChoice Group, said the company was ‘acutely aware’ that this news would come as a shock for the Fair Deal residents of Beaumont Residential Care.

“We want the home to remain open and it is our hope that the HSE will constructively engage with us to ensure that our residents can remain in their home.

"Last Wednesday there were 712 patients awaiting admission into our public hospitals including 77 patients awaiting admission into CUH.

"The current approach of the NTPF to CareChoice and the broader private provider community will worsen access to public hospitals in the months and years ahead.

"Their approach, which has already seen 24 nursing homes close in the last 16 months will undoubtedly see more closures.

“These homes are being closed at a time when the population is rapidly ageing. Ireland needs the private provider community to provide an additional 5000 new nursing home beds and 1500 transitional care beds in the years ahead and yet the NTPF is closing homes. “

“We are communicating directly with our residents and their families at Beaumont Residential Care to explain the reasons we have had to take this action, and to help find solutions for our residents.” said Mr Tolan.