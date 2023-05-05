Cork nurses and midwives facing burnout as out of control trolley watch figures stack up

Irish Nurses and Midwives (INMO) Work and Wellbeing survey ‘provided a snapshot of the daily realities faced by nurses and midwives’

The INMO figures showed there were 53 patients on trolleys in Cork hospitals on Friday morning.

Th findings of a new survey have revealed the stark reality of life for nurses and midwives struggling to cope with increasing demands placed on an overburdened and creaking health system.

The Work and Wellbeing survey undertaken by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has found almost 90% of respondents are feeling the effects of burnout, with almost three-quarters saying they are actively considering leaving their jobs.

The survey has been published on the back of INMO trolley watch figures showing there were 551 patients without beds awaiting treatment in Irish hospitals on Friday morning.

The figures showed there were 53 patients on trolleys in Cork’s three main hospitals - 38 of these at the Cork University Hospital, 15 at the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) and three at Bantry General.

The most recently available monthly trolley watch figures recorded the worst March for hospital overcrowding since the INMO began compiling records back in 2016.

The figures showed that 12,943 patients, including 447. Children, had been treated on trolleys or chairs in hospitals across the State over the course of March.

Comparison figures for previous year’s showed that figure was up by 18% on 2022, 214% on 2021 and a staggering 311% on 2020.

The CUH was the second most overcrowded hospital in the State during March, with 1,530 patients without beds. That was by some considerable stretch the largest March for the CUH on record beating the previous high set in 2011of 843 patients – and more than double the figure of 735 for March 2022.

The figure for the Mercy University Hospital of 357 was the second highest behind the March 2022 total of 397, with a further 87 patients on trolleys and chairs at Bantry General.

The combined March total for the three Cork hospitals of 1,974 patients was up by 41.7% on the figure for March of last year of 1,149 and 36.1% higher than the previous record high of 1,258 set in 2017.

The INMO Work and Wellbeing survey has provided what the organisation said was a “snapshot of the daily realities” faced by nurses and midwives.

“It reveals respondents’ concerns for patient/client safety as nurses and midwives work in pressurised environments with high levels of staff shortages,” said the INMO.

“This situation impacts the working conditions, welfare, health and safety of midwives and nurses, and these can be seen with an increasing rate of intention to leave the professions.”

Among the survey findings were that 94% of respondents consider that work is negatively impacting their psychological wellbeing, while 89% said they were at least “somewhat burnt out” because of work.

Asked about the effects of staffing on patient safety, almost 85% of respondents said staffing levels could not meet work demands, with two-thirds of those saying that patient safety was often or always put at risk as a result.

INMO president Karen McGowan said the survey showed there has been no opportunity for nurses and midwives to “gain a stable footing since 2019”, adding “it’s just been crisis after crisis in the health service since then”.

“A pandemic that was bookended by absolutely staggering levels of overcrowding means there’s been no recovery time at all. This type of sustained stress over years and years has an absolutely crushing and traumatic effect on people, the same people who are being asked to step up again and again to fill in the gaps,” said Ms McGowan.

“As a society we’ve become more aware of the importance of protecting people’s mental health at work, except it seems when it comes to people who work in healthcare. Our members are just not being protected from the long term physical and psychological effects of stress, and it’s simply irresponsible,” she added.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that while the stress and burn out highlighted by the survey was “devastating for individuals”, it had a further knock-on effect for the entire health service.

“Almost three out of four of the nurses and midwives who responded to this survey have considered leaving their current work area. That means the fate of the entire health service is dependent on those people deciding to stick it out for another month or another year, whatever they feel they can do,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha

“Staffing is the biggest issue currently facing the health service, and this is the time to deal with it. The failure to legislate on safe staffing is putting nurses and their patients at very serious risk, and action needs to be taken to address this once and for all,” she added.

Key findings of INMO Work and Wellbeing survey:

Safe Staffing

84.79% of respondents stated current staffing levels and skill mix did not meet the required clinical and patient demand in their work area.

65.84% stated they felt that patient safety was put at risk very often or always.

86% stated they had raised concerns about staff staffing with their manager or organisation. However, 29.38% indicated that their concerns had been recorded as part of their organisation’s risk or another similar process, and 44.22% answered that they were unsure if they had been recorded.

Experience in the workplace

65.41% of respondents stated that they felt under pressure from their workplace to work additional hours/shifts.

Intention to leave:

73.80% of respondents stated that they had considered leaving their work area over the last month.

Of those that answered yes, 30.10% stated this was mainly due to workplace stress. A further 24.46% indicated feeling exhausted and 14.46% felt undervalued.

Wellbeing

67.39% of respondents stated that they always or very often feel physically exhausted.

94% stated that their work was negatively impacting their psychological wellbeing.

Similarly, over half of the respondents (53.19%) reported that their work impacted their physical health.

65.41% of respondents stated they had worked when they should have taken annual leave over the last 12 months.

Workplace Aggression

63.96% of respondents stated that they had experienced aggressive behaviour in the workplace.

The survey, which canvassed the opinions of more than 2,000 INMO members, was launched in January and closed in March, running for two months.