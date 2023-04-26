Cork North West TD Michael Creed: Retirement has been on my mind for some time

Michael Creed says the future is ‘a blank page’ upon his retirement

WHILE there had been some speculation that he might not run again, the announcement from Cork North West’s longest serving TD, Michael Creed, that he would not run for reelection in the next General Election took many by surprise.

In an interview with The Corkmanthis week, the Macroom politician, who has been TD since 1989, with a short hiatus after losing his seat in 2002, said that he had been mulling the issue over the past number of months.

“In truth it’s been on my mind for some time,” he said. “38 years is a long time in any job.” It’s been a career of many highlights, chief among them perhaps from a personal point of view were his appointment as Minister for Agriculture in 2016 and his term as County Mayor.

“Being re-elected is always the ultimate ‘highlight” as it’s the electorate’s verdict and it serves to focus your endeavours in between elections.”

And there have been several re-election highlights along the way since he was first elected as TD, succeeding his father Dónal Creed, in 1989.

In the last General Election in 2020, he was elected having exceeded the quota after the fifth count and his first word in response to his re-election was ‘relief’ as it had been what he acknowledged a ‘difficult day’ for his party with several high profile colleagues losing their seats around the country.

“It’s been a long day, it’s been a difficult day for Fine Gael,but I’m delighted for my own team, and I’d like to acknowledge them.

“They’ve been fantasticallyloyal and dedicated in a very difficult campaign for us.”

That election might havemarked the end of his Ministerial career, a four year span in which he had a key role in negotiating the best possible deal for farmers in CAP negotiations at EU level and during which he had travelled as far afield as China to promote Irish agricultural interests. However as negotiations between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens went on until June, he remained on in a caretaker role during those early months of COVID when he had to deal with controversies when outbreaks happened in meat packing plants.

Looking back now, he has alot to be proud of. His constituents will always link him to the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne which partially opened before Christmas, and that has freed up Macroom from its traditional traffic logjam, and will be fully open in the Autumn.

“I have no regrets but many projects still to be delivered. That is the nature of politics.

“It’s dangerous to reflect on past glories and better to concentrate on the here and now.”

Still many in Macroom town and its hinterland will give him credit for the ongoing restoration of the Briery Gap Theatre and Library which will be part of the transformation of the townscape in the centre of Macroom.

By the time he finishes this Dáil term, he will have spent 40 years in politics but he will be retiring at a comparatively young age - he turns 60 in June.

“The future is a blank page that I look forward to filling in when the curtain falls on this Dail,” he told The Corkman.

“In my remaining days it will be more of the same!”

Filling a blank page? Maybe a book is in the offing!