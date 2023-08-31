Cork North Central is good place politically for Sinn Féin candidate

Melissa O'Brien, a former councillor in Mallow and a candidate for Sinn Féin in Cork East, is likely to be in the mix in Cork North Central where the party might run two or even three candidates.

MELISSA O’Brien had already been selected as the second Sinn Féin candidate for Cork East but now it’s decision time for the party and the former councillor as her hometown of Mallow has been transferred from Cork East to Cork North Central.

Ms. O’Brien, however, is fairly upbeat about the changing political landscape.

“Cork North Central isn’t a bad place to be, we knew Mallow was going to be moved, we have to be realistic,” she told The Corkman on Wednesday.

“From my personal point of view, it’s a better place for me politically to be in Cork North Central.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, we must look at it, the convention must happen,” she said.

“We must decide what we’re running, are we running two candidates or three candidates. it has to be looked at.

“Mallow has a massive potential, we only have one sitting TD in the area which is Seán Sherlock so there is a need to have a TD in Mallow town and we have to look that, Mallow has to have a TD.

“From my point of view, I’m happy with the outcome, I think Mallow has more in common with an urban town, with an urban setting of a sity, than whait would have with Cork North West, but that’s my view.”