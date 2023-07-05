Cork mechanic Damian Dineen helps put cancer support bus on the road

The bus features the logo of the 'Day for Damian' which raised over €35,000 for the Kerry Cancer Support Group.

Damian Dineen was a much loved mechanic in Cúil Aodha who died of cancer in Decemer 2020

A MUCH loved mechanic who put many a vehicle back on the road for his neighbours and clients at his garage in Doire’n Chuilinn, Cúil Aodha, has inspired the launch of another vehicle which will provide much appreciated transport for cancer patients travelling from Kerry for treatment in the CUH.

Damian Dineen died after a long struggle with cancer in December 2020, leaving behind wife Lucy and children Liadh, Eoghan and Liam but his family, friends and neighbours were keen to keep his memory alive.

In September last year, when Damian would have celebrated his 50th birthday, a day of celebration was held in his honour in the Top of Coom, Ireland’s highest pub and a local for Damian. It involved a tractor run bringing hundreds of farm vehicles onto the road, vintage and classic cars as well as Honda 50s. Damian was a member of a local club of fans of the Honda 50.

That ‘Day for Damian’ raised well over €35,000 which was donated to the Kerry Cancer Support Bus and the vehicle purchased by that donation and other contributions was launched recently in Tralee.

Lucy and her children were at the launch event in Tralee and were delighted that the Day for Damian logo was emblazoned on the bus.

“We had the honour of being invited to the official launch of the new Cork / Kerry cancer link bus which all of your generous donations back in September, on A Day for Damian in Ireland’s Highest Pub ‘Top of Coom’helped to fund.

“Well done to ye all, what an achievement!

“If you are ever driving behind or long-side the bus you will see Damian waving back at you smiling!”

Lucy thanked all those on behalf of Damian’s family who had contributed in any way by donating or by helping organise the event last September.