Cork man tells of ‘absolute devastation and destruction’ in the wake of Maui wildfire

Peter O’Riordan - ‘It was as if somebody had dropped a bomb on the west side of Maui’.

Fire and smoke above Lahaina as the devastating wildfire burned out of control.

Destroyed homes and cars in Lahaina in the wake of the devastating wildfire on Maui (AP).

Peter O’Riordan and his wife Stephanie, who live on Maui with their two children.

A CORK man who lives on the Hawaiian island of Maui that was left devastated by last week’s wildfires has recalled the terrifying moment he received a phone call in the dead of night from his “hysterical” family in the aftermath of the tragedy that has left at least 100 people dead and up to 1,000 more unaccounted for.

Ballincollig native Peter O’Riordan, a former presenter of the Exposé television programme, first travelled to Hawaii on J1 visa almost 20-years ago and has lived on Maui since 2016.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s ‘Morning Ireland’ programme, the father of two said that he was in Chicago when the wildfire struck and was scheduled to fly back home to Muai the morning after the wildfire struck.

“I was lying in my hotel bed when I received a phone call from the mother of my children. She was hysterical, screaming down the phone ‘it’s all gone, we’re leaving here, we’re out of here, I have the kids’. I was woken up to this screaming pandemonium on the phone. My kids were screaming ‘Dad it’s all gone…our house….all the memories, everything we have. It’s gone, it’s gone,’” said Mr O’Riordan.

While understandably dazed and shocked by the call, Mr O’Riordan said the most important thing for him was that his wife Stephanie, the children and his mother-in-law had fled to safety in the face of the raging inferno and were safe.

After seeing news reports about the devastation caused by the wildfire, Mr O’Riordan tried to get back home only to find himself stranded in Denver overnight as all flights to Hawaii were cancelled.

The following morning he managed to get a seat on a plane bringing emergency supplies back to Maui and was shocked at the sight that met him as the plane approached the island.

“As you can imagine, it was catastrophic,” said Mr O’Riordan.

“The first thing I did when I landed was pick up my children.”

Mr O’Riordan, who runs a catamaran company on the island, said he and his 40-strong team of employees spent that evening using the boats to rescue people and bring in vital supplies.

“The next day, we loaded up with supplies and headed into Lahaina town, What we saw was absolute devastation and destruction that was absolutely unimaginable,” said Mr O’Riordan.

“It was as if somebody had literally dropped a bomb on the west side of Maui, everything had been completely obliterated. Cars, buildings…..there are things I don’t really want to talk about…..death and destruction everywhere.”

He said his home, his partners home and that of his mother-in-law “were gone, every single one of them.”

“When I say gone, I mean to dust. Everything is dust. If property and metals are melting at that rate, you can only imagine how flesh and bone is reacting,” said Mr O’Riordan.

He said that while neither his family nor any of his employees had lost anyone to the wildfire, Mr O’Riordan said he expected the death toll to rise considerably.

“Up to 1,000 people are not accounted for. I don’t want t say it, but I fear those are fatalities and possibly more. To be honest with you, from what I have seen its all ashes. It’s desperate to say that and talk about it, but these are the realities, the ferocity with which this (wildfire) attacked this island is atrocious,” said Mr O’Riordan.

“My fear is that the death toll will reach exponentially more than 1,000.”

Mr O’Riordan said the “most devastating” prospect is that many of those who have perished are likely be children.

“Schools were closed because of the hurricane on the day this happened. So, children were at home with their grandparents or alone. They were indoors with air-conditioning on watching TV. Our siren system failed us, so they had no warning whatsoever of what was coming,” said Mr O’Riordan.

“It happened so quickly that they were destroyed in their houses. These kids did not know it was coming and before it was too late people were just vaporised,” he added.

Mr O’Riordan spoke about how the community has rallied around to help those left homeless and bereaved in the aftermath of the disaster.

“I’m very, very fortunate. I’m up country in Maui in my best friend and business partners house. He took us my team, a huge majority of whom have also lost everything, in,” said Mr O’Riordan.

“But, they are not concerned with that. None of us are in this huge Hawaiian family, this Ohana. We have taken it upon ourselves to take action and have housed people. Everyone has really rallied together in this dark time.”

Looking to the future, Mr O’Riordan raised serious concerns about the long-term impact the wildfire may have on the islands vibrant tourism sector.

“We are an island that is dependent on tourist money. My biggest fear is that, in addition to this disaster, we are going to be spun into economic turmoil that will seriously affect this island for many years to come,” he said.