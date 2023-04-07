Cork law students tackle Airbnb planning offenders

Two final year law students at UCC have launched a campaign to compel Air BnB property owners to register their properties or put them back on the market for rent or sale.

A pair of UCC law students who have launched a campaign of complaints against Air B&B properties which haven’t registered as short term lets with Cork City Council have vowed to tackle properties in the Cork County Council area next.

Brian O’Kane, who hails from Blarney, and Peadar Ó Rathaille, a native of Ennis, both final year BCL students, have found 371 properties which haven’t been registered in the Cork City Council area and have already filed complaints against 80 of these properties. When they have completed the task of tackling Air B&B properties in the Cork City Council area, they are going to take on the huge challenge of registering complaints against an estimated 1,700 short term let properties in the area under the auspices of Cork County Council.

Speaking to The Corkman this week, Peadar said that the aim of the campaign was to tackle what he termed the ‘low hanging fruit’ of Air B&B properties which were openly advertised and flouting the planning regulations which require them to be registered with the relevant local authority.

"We’ve heard often that every lever is being pulled to address the housing crisis but it’s frustrating that no real efforts have been made to address illegal Air B&Bs,” he said.

“To my mind this is probably the easiest lever to pull that hasn't yet been pulled to return potentially 25,000 houses to the market.

"I saw that the law was there but it just wasn't being enforced, which is a general theme in law in Ireland.

"It communicates that the 'law is here but we're never going to enforce that.”

Peadar and Brian feel if their campaign succeeds, which they have every confidence it will, this will put Air B&B property owners in the position that they will have to register and seek a retention, at a cost of €10,000 or more, and pay a fine of €5,000 or put their property on the market for sale or rent.

Putting even half of Air B&B properties back on the market, approximately 25,000 across the state, would result in a reduction of rents and sales prices.

"If we even succeeded in returning half of the 25,000 Air B&Bs to the market for renting or housing, there would be greater competition so the cost or rent or house prices would plummet,” said Peadar.

Peadar, as a final year student, knows that he and thousands of other students attending UCC and other third level institutions have to pay extra for their rental accommodation at college – if they’re lucky enough to get it – because of the shortage of student lets. “You need to know someone who’s leaving a property and get a heads up to approach the landlord before the property is advertised to be in with a chance of getting the property.”

He has already made plans to emigrate later this year as he points out that doing a post graduate degree in France costs €200 to register and living expenses, inclusive of rent, amount to €300 per month whereas in Ireland it’s up to €15,000 per year according some estimates.

While 80 complaints have been registered, the planning authority has just six weeks to respond and if they refuse to uphold a complaint, they have to give reasons. Peadar and Brian feel a rejection of a complaint is unlikely as they have a Supreme Court decision backing them up.

To find the properties, they’re using a combination of the Air B&B’s own website, the Eircodes and Inside AirBnB, a publicly funded website set up by Trinity College and other universities around the world mapping the growth of AirBnB and mapping each property, putting as much information as possible on each property into the public domain and the purpose of this was to assist local authorities to enforce planning permission regulations.

That it has come down to two final year law students to launch a campaign to ensure that planning regulations regarding Air BnBs are adhered to is, to say the least, a bit bizarre. Peadar points to the under-resourcing of local government by the central government as a factor in this.

“The Local Government Management Agency requested €40m in their submission before last year’s budget to tackle the enforcment of planning regulations but they only received €5m, which has to be shared between all of the State’s local authorties."