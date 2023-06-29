Cork is county with most native born inhabitants, but population still below 1851 levels

Cork is the county with the highest proportion of people living there who were born in the county.

Cork has the highest percentage of residents born in the county at 418,259, or 72pc of residents, according to figures from Census 2022 released on Thursday by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures released by the CSO also indicate that Cork is among four of Ireland’s larger counties whose population has still not recovered to the levels during the Great Famine. According to the 2022 Census the populations of Cork, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo are still below those which were in those counties according to the Census from 1851.

The publication on Thursday is the first in a series of reports on Census 2022. The CSO said it would publish eight themed reports throughout the rest of 2023, that explore “exploring a range of topics including housing, homelessness, religion, disability, and carers in greater detail".]

Cormac Halpin, senior statistician in the census division, said: “The publication of Census 2022 results could not have been achieved without the overwhelmingly positive response from the public and we thank everyone who completed their census form on April 3, 2022. We would also like to thank everyone involved in the Census 2022 campaign culminating in today’s successful publication of the results.”