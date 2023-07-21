Cork hotel's boost for local wheelchair basketball team

Management & Staff of The Imperial Hotel, Cork City welcomed members of the Rebel Wheelers Sports Club to the hotel on Tuesday 11th July where they were treated like royalty and spoilt with a lavish afternoon tea in the Sketch restaurant. Pictured from back left: Rasmus Rosnas (Reservations Manager), Hayley Twomey, Irena Sakoka (Guest Experience Manager), Anne Lynch, Ernesto De Bartolo (Food & Beverage Manager), Rowena Sweeney Twomey, Mark Murphy (Groups & Events Ececutive), Paudie Lynch, Liam Lynch, Hannah Byrd, Lily Byrd, Jazz Glennon (Marketing Manager), Fergal Somers, Isobel Twomey, Niamh Lynch, Sean Lynch, Cathal Lynch, and Jack Quinn. The Rebel Wheelers were one of the chosen worthy benefitiaties of this years incredible fundraising efforts by the Imperial's Green Team. The team participated in the Cork Marathon among other events to raise a significant amount of €5,000 which was donated to the club to help purchase the new wheelchairs and equipment needed to keep them rolling. Picture: Chani Anderson @capturesbychani

The acclaimed Rebel Wheelers wheelchair basketball team were celebrating this week after Cork’s famous Imperial Hotel hosted the team and committee members to present the club a cheque for €5,000.

The Rebel Wheelers have represented Ireland in international wheelchair basketball events and were hosted at the hotel as part of its commitment to community and sustainability.

The Wheelers’ main activity is to introduce disabled young people to sport in a fun way.

Imperial Hotel staff raised the money through activities and fundraisers by participating in the Cork Marathon and Roll with Rebel Wheelers fundraising events.

Talking about the fundraising and donation, Marketing Manager and member of the hotels ‘Green Team’, Jazz Glennon described the Rebel Wheelers as a ‘fantastic local organisation’ and said the hotel was proud to partner with the club.

"We are privileged to have such a positive relationship with the members and volunteers involved in the club and hope our donation to Rebel Wheelers will go some way to expressing our appreciation of all the fantastic work they do.”