Cork hotel's boost for local wheelchair basketball team
The acclaimed Rebel Wheelers wheelchair basketball team were celebrating this week after Cork’s famous Imperial Hotel hosted the team and committee members to present the club a cheque for €5,000.
The Rebel Wheelers have represented Ireland in international wheelchair basketball events and were hosted at the hotel as part of its commitment to community and sustainability.
The Wheelers’ main activity is to introduce disabled young people to sport in a fun way.
Imperial Hotel staff raised the money through activities and fundraisers by participating in the Cork Marathon and Roll with Rebel Wheelers fundraising events.
Talking about the fundraising and donation, Marketing Manager and member of the hotels ‘Green Team’, Jazz Glennon described the Rebel Wheelers as a ‘fantastic local organisation’ and said the hotel was proud to partner with the club.
"We are privileged to have such a positive relationship with the members and volunteers involved in the club and hope our donation to Rebel Wheelers will go some way to expressing our appreciation of all the fantastic work they do.”