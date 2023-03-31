Cork hospitals under increasing pressure as chronic overcrowding crisis deepens

INMO figures show 1,974 patients on trolleys in Cork during March - the highest total for the month since records began 17-years-ago

Analysis by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) showed just under 70,000 people have been left on trolleys over the course of the HSE’s winter plan.

THE level of overcrowding in some Irish hospitals is “out of control” and cannot be allowed to continue into the summer months”.

That’s according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), whose latest monthly ‘trolley watch’ figures have recorded the worst March for hospital overcrowding since they began compiling records back in 2006.

The figures showed that 12,943 patients, including 447 children, had been treated on trolleys or chairs in hospitals across the State over the course of March.

Comparison figures for previous year’s showed the figures was up by 18% on 2022, 214% on 2021 and a staggering 311% on 2020.

Analysis by the INMO showed that more than 69,417 people have been without a hospital bed between last October and March – the period covered by the HSE’s winter plan.

This was almost 30% higher than the number of patients without a bed during the previous winter plan.

The most overcrowded hospital during March was University Hospital Limerick (2,080), followed by the Cork University Hospital (CUH) at 1,530 patients, University Hospital Galway (1,048) and Dublin’s St Vincent’s & St James’ at 870 and 675 patients respectively.

The CUH total was by some considerable stretch the largest March figure on record, beating the previous high set in 2011of 843 patients – and more than double the figure of 735 for March 2022.

The figure for the Mercy University Hospital of 357 was the second highest behind the March 2022 total of 397, with a further 87 patients on trolleys and chairs at Bantry General.

The combined March total for the three Cork hospitals of 1,974 patients was up by 41.7% on the figure for March of last year of 1,149 and 36.1% higher than the previous record high of 1,258 set in 2017.

Trolley watch figures for last Friday, the final day of March, showed there were 500 people, including 30 children, on trolleys in hospitals across the country.

In Cork, there were 69 people on trolleys at the CUH and a further 16 at the Mercy University Hospital.

Commenting on the national figure, a clearly exasperated INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said it had been the worst March since they began counting trolleys 17-years-ago.

She said the INMO has sought to meet with the HSE in a bid to urgently address the chronic overcrowding crisis blighting hospital emergency departments.

“In some hospitals the level of overcrowding we have seen has been out of control and cannot be allowed to continue into the spring and summer months,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

She pointed out the INMO analysis showed that “more people than ever” - just under 70,000 - have been on trolleys over the period of the HSE’s winter plan, which concluded at the end of March.

“It is time for the HSE and Department of Health to devise a multi-annual plan as to how we tackle overcrowding. It is clear that it is no longer just a winter overcrowding crisis but a year-long one,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

She said the State cannot expect overburdened nurses to “bear the brunt of the crisis and work at full tilt in constantly overcrowded and understaffed wards year-round”.

“Nurses want to be able to carry out the high-quality care that they have been trained to do but cannot provide in these circumstances,” said Ms Ní Sheaghdha.

“There must be a change in mindset in how we approach this overcrowding crisis across from senior decision-makers from hospital management to HSE senior management levels,” she added.