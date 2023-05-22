Cork gearing up to host Cannonball convoy of classic ‘retro’ supercars

Sumptuous supercars to make pit-stops at Ballymaloe House and Little Island on Friday

Rare Jaguar E-Types and Mini Coopers will be among the convoy of more than 100 ‘retro’ supercars.

Cannonball founder Alan Bannon and JJ Doyle launching the 2023 ‘retro' run, which will roll into Cork on Friday. — © Gareth Chaney

THE 2023 edition of the Cannonball will roll into the Rebel County on Friday (May 26), offering petrol heads two opportunities to ogle over a convoy of sumptuous classic supercars.

Billed as the ‘ultimate Irish road trip’, Cannonball is a two-day event during which a spectacular convoy of the world’s top mark cars travel around the country to raise money for charity.

This year organisers have decided to delve back into motoring history, with the run taking on a distinctly ‘retro’ look, highlighting the experience, style, exclusivity, craftsmanship and universally timeless appeal of classic motors.

The convoy of 100 cars will include some rare Jaguar E-Types, Ferrari 348 GTS’s, some Mercedes-Benz SL classics, a Lancia Beta, a BMW 635CSI, a Porsche 911 Carrera & Taga, an MG Midget, a Ford Escort Cosworth, a Chevrolet Corvette, a classic VW Beetle, a Ford Thunderbird and a Mini Cooper.

It will set out from Wexford on Friday, May 26, winding its way along Waterford’s copper coast and into Cork at around 4pm for a pit-stop amid the scenic grounds of Ballymaloe House near Shanagarry.

The convey will then make its way to Little Island arriving at 6pm for an overnight pit-stop at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Spa, where spectators will get another chance to view the cars, take photos and chat with the drivers.

Day two will see the convoy hit the Cork tarmac once again at 10am on its way to Cashel and through the ‘Hidden Heartlands’ before crossing the finish line in Tullamore.

While the run is loosely based on spirit of the cult ‘Cannonball Run’ series of movies from the 1980’s that saw super-cars take on a chaotic race across the US, its founder Alan Bannon said the Irish version was an altogether more sedate affair.

“It’s not a race but an organised road trip – and its decidedly legal and above board,” grinned Alan.

“That said, it is still very much a wild and wonderful adventure with many opportunities to set participants and spectators pulse rates going along the way,” he added.

Alan said this year’s ‘retro’ theme reflects the appeal of classic motors, “not just to car lovers, but also lovers of engineering, design, art and history.”

“They retain an incurable romance and that is the reason why people do, and always will, love classic cars,” said Alan.

“Cruising through the countryside in a classic sports car taking in magnificent mountain views and rugged coastlines, mid-summer aromas infusing the warm breeze air, retro sounds blasting from the stereo and the authentic driving experience of a perfect classic - it’s a bucket list adventure,” he added.

Of course, there is a more serious side to Cannonball, with the event raising almost €1.5 million for charities since its first outing more than a decade ago.

Proceeds from this year’s Cannonball will go to the jack and Jill Foundation, the Irish charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care and respite support for children with severe to profound cognitive delay, up to the age of six.

This may include children with a brain injury, genetic diagnosis, cerebral palsy or undiagnosed conditions. Another key part of the service is end-of-life care for all children up to the age of six, irrespective of diagnosis.

For more information visit www.cannonball.ie