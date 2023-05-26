Cork Gardaí issue appeal for help in tracing missing Fermoy man

Dominick Sejbuk (21) was last seen on Fermoy on Tuesday

Gardaí in North Cork have appealed to the public for assistance in helping to trace the whereabouts of a young man from Fermoy who has not been seen since earlier this week.

Dominick Sejbuk was last seen in the town on Tuesday afternoon (May 23).

The 21-year-old is described as being of broad build, approximately six- foot one-inches in height, with blue eyes and sandy/blonde hair.

A Garda spokesperson said that when last seen, Dominick was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and white Reebok runners.

Dominick Sejbuk.

“Anyone with information on Dominick’s whereabouts is asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” said the spokesperson.