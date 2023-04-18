Cork Gaeltacht student wins World title at dance championships

Scoil Rínce Uí Thuama dancers are awarded several trophies at Global Competition

Róisín Ní Thuama, Kealan Ni Shé,-Emma Ni Chróinin, Niamh Ni with their World Championship Globe won in the four hand reel ceilí dancing catergory last week.

A STUDENT midwife from Baile Mhúirne in the Múscraí Gaeltacht is celebrating this week after being crowned World under 21Irish Dancing Champion following a week of intense competition in Dublin last week.

Doireann Ni Thuama-Daire o Tuama-Róisín Ni Thuama-Kealan Ni She . Niamh Ni Riordain -Sadbh Ni Chroinin-Emma Ni Chroinin-Naomi Ni Scannaill

Órlaith Ní Chróinín was declared the winner at the Cumann Rínce Dea Mheasa (CRDM) World Championships which drew competitors from Ireland, the UK and the USA to the Dublin venue.

Órlaith has been a student at Scoil Rínce Uí Thuama since she was thirteen years of age.

Baile Mhúirne Firies dancers

“She started off as a beginner and won the different competitions to get up the grades until she could compete for the World title,” Lorraine Ní Thuama, the school founder and teacher told The Corkman.

“This young lady is a true pleasure to work with -her passion dedication commitment and hunger to always learn how to improve is why she’s here -Life never gets in the way -she puts 100% into everything she does -a wonderful friend and role model to all in our dancing family at Scoil Rince Ui Thuama .”

Órlaith is in her third year studying to be a midwife in Cork and didn’t have too much time to celebrate her world title as she was on placement in the Cork University Maternity Hospital this week.

Órlaith wasn’t the only winner at the CRDM World Championships as medals were also awarded to Doireann Ní Thuama, Daire Ó Tuama, Róisín Ní thuama, Kealan Ní Shé, Niamh Ní Riordáin, Sadbh Ní Chróinín and Emma Ní Chróinín and Naomi Ní Scanaill. High placings were also secured in the Céilí Dancing catergories by Scoil Rínce Uí Thuama dancers.