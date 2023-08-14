Cork Gaeltacht postcard campaign on N22 bypass signage issue gathers momentum

This is the sign the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, proposed and believed had been agreed would be installed on the new N22 bypass.

Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí has pointed to signs like this on the N25 indicating to motorists where the Waterford Gaeltacht is as an example that could be followed on the N22 bypass.

Organisers of a postcard campaign to demand better signage for Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and its villages from the N22 Macroom Baile Mhúirne bypass, the second part of which opened on Friday in County Cork, have said their protest is gathering momentum,

According to the manager of Comharchumann Forbhartha Mhúscraí, the Múscraí Gaeltacht development co-operative, hundreds of postcards have been sent to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan by local people, whether at home, or abroad since the campaign was launched last week.

The campaign was launched as the second part of the bypass, from Carrigaphooka, east of Macroom, to Tún Lán, west of the double village of Baile Mhúirne/Baile Mhic Íre, opened on Friday.

While the new 8km section of the bypass does feature a small ‘An Ghaeltacht – Múscraí’ sign at the eastern boundary of the Gaeltacht area, it only includes a ‘G’ in old Gaelic lettering on signs nearer the villages of Baile Mhúirne and Baile Mhic Íre.

At no point on the N22 bypass from Macroom to Baile Mhúirne is there a sign to indicate to motorists the direction to the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí villages of Cill na Martra and Réidh na nDoirí.

Inhabitants of these villages were recently involved in a slow drive protest with almost 100 vehicles as they believe they were promised an access point to the bypass between Baile Mhúirne and Macroom.

Maps published during the planning application process – and brought to light once again last week in The Corkman – indicate there was no such access point in the plans at that stage.

Residents of these two villages say they were also promised their villages would be included in signage on the bypass.

"We’re sending postcards to Minister Ryan to get his support for better signage for Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and the villages on the bypass,” said Caroline Nolan, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí manager.

"We’ve got locals who are sending them in their droves and people from Múscraí who are on their holidays as well as people with links to the Gaeltacht from the broader diaspora.

"It’s an important issue for us as while the bypass is welcome in many ways, we think its vital for the continued development of Múscraí in terms of tourism, that people know where we are and this is especially the case in terms of motorists on the bypass.”

The Comharchumann is also seeking meetings with senior Cork County Council and TII officials as the group believes it had an agreement to have adequate signage in place when the bypass opened.

In a report broadcast last week on Nuacht TG4, Cork County Council indicated it wouldn’t be erecting additional signs to Gaeltacht Mhúscraí.

In a statement issued by the Department of Transport, it said that Cork County Council was the body with the responsibility to decide how to interpret the Traffic Signs Manual, which the Department prepares, and which signs to use.

At a recent meeting of Macroom Municipal District Council, when the issue was being discussed, councillors were told that the decisions about which signs should be on the bypass rested with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.