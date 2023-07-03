Cork Gaeltacht demands proper signage on €300m N22 bypass

The Gaeltacht Mhúscraí cimmunity co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, is seeking signage such as this for Gaeltacht na nDéise on the N25 for the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.

The Gaeltacht Mhúscraí community co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí, has commissioned mock up signs of what they're seeking on the N22 bypass of Macroom and Baile Mhúirne to point drivers towards the County Cork Irish speaking community

The second phase of the N22 bypass, from Carrigaphooka to Baillyvourney, is due to be opened on August 11, as first revealed in The Corkman.

The Gaeltacht community of Múscraí in mid-Cork is mounting a campaign to get proper signage on the new €300m N22 bypass to inform drivers of its whereabouts and attractions.

The campaign being organised by the local Gaeltacht co-operative, Comharchumann Forbartha Mhúscraí (CFM), follows the reluctance of Cork County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to erect signage on the new bypass, the first part of which opened in December last year and the remaining parts of which will open in August and October.

According to CFM manager Caroline Ní Nualláin, the co-operative had discussions with the N22 bypass project team since 2021. ”We organised a consultation and initated discussions with them back in 2021 as we knew the bypass was coming and we wanted to be absolutely certain there would be signage there to let people know where Gaeltacht Mhúscraí was,” she said.

"We understood that it had been decided but when I saw the signage at the Coolcower Roundabout (just outside Macroom), there was no signage at all for Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and, for example, there was no sign for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh at the roundabout, even though this is the first access for the Gaeltacht Mhúscraí village on the N22 route.

"What we were seeking is something very simple, a sign directing drivers to ‘Gaeltacht Mhúscraí’, whether they were coming from Cork or Killarney.”

The CFM manager added that villages such as Cill na Martra, Réidh na nDoirí and Cúil Aodha, which are in the Múscraí Gaeltacht, should also be indicated on the route. “There’s no reference to these villages on the signs and drivers won’t know how to access these places.

"We believe it’s vitally important for our community that Gaeltacht Mhúscraí and the different villages gets signage on the bypass.”

While other Gaeltacht areas on the western seaboard, in Kerry, Galway, Mayo and Donegal, are the end point of a journey, Gaeltacht Mhúscraí is one of the first Irish speaking areas to be bypassed by a major national route.

The Waterford Gaeltacht, Gaeltacht na nDéise, is in a similar position as it is bypassed by the N25. Local campaigning led to TII giving permission for signage indicating the region, as well as giving indications of the facilities there. This signage was funded by Waterford County Council.

Mock up signage of what is required by Gaeltacht Mhúscraí has been commissioned by CFM and will be put on display locally and at local events such as the forthcoming Taispeántas Cúil Aodha/Baile Mhúirne/Ballyvourney Coolea Show on July 16.

Requests for comments have been sent to the N22 bypass team and The Corkman awaits a response.