Cork GAA offering fans its own Rebels Online streaming service

CORK GAA’s County Board has announced this week that it is offering its own streaming service so fans of hurling and football can watch up to 40 games in the upcoming County Championships which get underway this weekend.

The streaming service, entitled Rebels Online, will be launched with the live streaming of the keenly anticipated meeting of Castlehaven and Carbery Rangers, a game which will be available free. Friday’s match in the football championship and the following week’s opener in the hurling championship between Glen Rovers and Blackrock will be both be available without charge.

Other games will be available at a cost of between €9.99 and €14.99 while a full subscription to watch all of the forty games being made available will cost €79, the same price as a GAAGo subscription.

Bartlemy-based company TVM has been selected as the broadcast partner for Rebels Online, bringing the highest possible broadcast standards to club championship hurling and football. Based in Bartlemy in east Cork, TVM already works with RTÉ, TG4, and Sky Sports to provide top quality coverage of sport to national and global audiences.

Rebels Online offers full broadcast quality coverage of each game, complete with replays and highlights packages. There will also be exclusive pre- and post-match interviews with managers and players, as well as a new series called “Legends’ featuring the titans of the sport who hailed from Cork.

Marc Sheehan, Chairperson of Cork GAA described the launch of the board’s own GAA streaming service as ‘a natural progression for Cork GAA, given the quality of hurling and football on display during the club championship’.

“Not everyone can attend every game, and with Rebels Online we will be bringing games to screens that otherwise would never be seen outside of the venue.

“We hope in particular that Rebels Online will resonate with fans abroad through our One Cork network around the world.”

Rebels Online will operate as a streaming service, with live games available to subscribers through a range of packages. Pricing has been set to match the minimum entry cost at the turnstiles for a club game.