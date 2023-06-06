Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy dies suddenly, aged 57

Glanmire and Sarsfields dual player won All Ireland senior football and hurling medals within a fortnight in 1990

6 September 2015; Member of the Cork 1990 Jubilee Hurling team, Teddy McCarthy, during their presentation to the crowd before the game. GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final, Kilkenny v Galway, Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

The Sarsfields GAA vice-chairman won hurling and football senior All Ireland medals when Cork won the double in 1990.

An outstanding midfielder who was majestic in the air he is the only player to win All-Ireland senior hurling and football medals in the same year, when Cork rose to the top in both codes in 1990.

McCarthy won two All-Ireland senior football medals, six Munster medals and an All-Star. In his career with the Cork senior hurlers he also won two All-Ireland medals, three Munster titles and one National Hurling League.

His club career saw him line out for Sarsfields hurlers and Glanmire footballers.

He had a short spell managing the Laois hurlers, having been part of the ill-fated Gerald McCarthy management team in Cork which ended with a fall-out with the players leading to the management standing down in March 2009.

McCarthy won his first All-Ireland senior football medal in 1989, when they defeated Mayo in the final, a season in which his outstanding run of form led to him being voted Texaco Footballer of the Year.

Speaking to John Coughlan in The Echo only last year, he recalled the unique feat of winning a double in the one year. “To be fair I thought I would do it again the following year," he said. "At the end of the day, people have went close to equalling and I don’t wake up every morning and wonder will it ever be done again.”