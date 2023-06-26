Cork GAA chief executive defends GAA GO as councillors express anger

The clash of Cork and Tipperary in the Munster Hurling Championship was one of the games to be streamed on GAAGO, sparking an angry response from Rebel County fans who made their feelings known to County Councillors. Picture: David Fitzgerald, Sportsfile

The policy of screening many of the Summer’s top GAA matches, including a classic clash between Cork and Tipperary in May, on pay-to-view online system GAA GO has been defended by Kevin O’Donovan, the Chief Executive of the Cork County Board.

Mr O’Donovan was responding to repeated criticism from county councillors speaking at successive meetings to express the anger of their constituents who had missed out on watching the Rebel County footballers or hurlers in championship action as the games were unavailable free to air on RTÉ.

GAA GO is a streaming service which is co-owned by the GAA and RTÉ and many of this year’s championship clashes featuring Cork hurlers or footballers have been streamed on the channel while only two of the hurling games involving Cork have been screened on RTE.

Councillors had written to the Cork County Board on this, and also on the issue of requiring those attending games to purchase their tickets in advance online or in designated shops but not at the turnstiles, and had expressed anger that their letter had been ignored.

In the response from Cork GAA which was discussed at Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council, Mr O’Donovan, who holds the dual roles of Cork GAA CEO and Cork County Board Secretary, said that while there was room for improvement on the technical side of GAA GO, it was ‘important to note that GAA GO provides a platform for numerous games which could not be seen otherwise’.

"Free to air screening of all games is simply not practical or financially prudent,” he wrote in his letter.

“That said, key GAA games throughout the Championship season which are of national importance and play a huge role in the promotion of our games, such as Cork V Tipperary this year, would perhaps be best screened on free to air to ensure the maximum exposure”.

"Of course the importance of these games can vary depending on the current status of the respective teams and decisions must be made on which games to screen without the benefit of hindsight.”