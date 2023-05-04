Cork Fleadh Cheoil draws impressive entries

Kanturk's David and Ronan Hynes representing Freemount CCE enjoyed wins at the Co. Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon. Picture John Tarrant

The U15 Crossfield Ceili Band thrilled to enjoy victory at the Co. Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon. Picture John Tarrant

Rachel Kelly, Ballydesmond and Zara Lehane, Cullen representing Freemount CCE eenjoyed wins at the Co. Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon. Picture John Tarrant

The u12 Crossfield Ceilí Band representing Freemount CCE enjoyed a teriffic win at the Co. Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon. Picture John Tarrant

Boherbue's Aoife O'Riordan, Gavin and Shane Daly enjoyed participation at the Co. Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon. Picture John Tarrant

Billy Keane, Ballydesmond representing Freemount CCE took first place in the U12 Melodian at the Co. Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon. Picture John Tarrant

Freemount CCE members Mahilet O'Leary, Cullen; Fionn Murphy, Derinagree and Muireann O'Hanlon, Boherbue enjioyed success at the Co. Fleadh Cheoil in Bandon. Picture John Tarrant

Cork’s finest exponents of cultural talent came under the spotlight at the hugely successful Co. Fleadh Cheoil that was hosted in Bandon by the Newcestown branch.

With impressive entries across all disciplines, many of the major honours belonged to the Freemount based Craobh Chronáin Comhaltas branch with Niall Ó Cathasaigh from Ballincollig carrying the Muskerry flag. There was success too for Cúil Aodha, Millstreet, Lachtaín Naofa and Aghinagh.

Brilliant music interspersed with story brought hundreds of participants to a perfect setting. From a hectic programme, age old traditions were paraded in a mammoth staging.

At the core of the diverse schedule saw traditional talent of all ages compete for county honours and to progress to the Munster Finals in Tralee and All Ireland in Mullingar during August.

No surprise that the standards were high and the music more than lived up to the expectations of judges who had a very difficult job choosing prizewinners.

The highlights saw Crossfields Ceili Bands from Freemount dominate their respective age categories.

On Bank Holiday Monday, the Fleadh continued, the dancing programme entertaining enthusiastic attendances.